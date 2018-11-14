MILTON — Matt Sullivan, the director of planning and development for the town of Wolfeboro, served as guest speaker for the sixth annual CC Mixer sponsored by Moose Mountains Regional Greenways at Nute High School.
The focus of the gathering was on natural resource updates to town master plans. In addition to Sullivan, Cynthia Wyatt, chair of the Milton Conservation Commission, and Barbara Richter, executive director of the New Hampshire Association of Conservation Commissions, shared their insights. Moose Mountains Regional Greenways Executive Director Patti Connaughton-Burns facilitated a question-and-answer session.
Richter shared information about the new state wetland rules and explained the work of her organization, which serves the needs of town conservation commissions across the state, providing technical assistance, training, a handbook, and other resources, as well as holding an annual conference in November, creating partnerships with schools, and tracking conservation-related state legislative initiatives.
She said the rewritten state wetland rules have streamlined the wetland permit process so it no longer needs conservation commission review, but standard permitting is still required for priority resource areas such as rare habitats and prime wetlands. Conservation commission also can ask for 40-day extensions on permitting and can strengthen local wetland protections through town ordinances, she said.
Sullivan described how Wolfeboro updated its master plan, incorporating new natural resource information and focusing on protecting water resources. He said MMRG’s Conservation Action Plan helped Wolfeboro look beyond town boundaries to consider how it fits into regional conservation priorities. The new CAP natural resource maps, which MMRG has made available to all its service towns, were the primary benefit, Sullivan said.
Master plans provide guidelines for all town planning, including zoning, site plans, and subdivision regulations, as well as capital improvements. Wolfeboro’s master plan includes water quality considerations as part of each chapter.
“Water resources are king and protection is key,” Sullivan stressed, adding that Wolfeboro already had stringent regulations to protect water quality. Its model wetland ordinances are available online at www.wolfeboronh.us.
Sullivan said Wolfeboro strives to balance private property rights with a long-term view of preserving water quality, but admitted that Wolfeboro faces challenges. More work is needed, he said, to teach and engage residents, including younger generations, in conserving natural resources.
Such engagement is necessary because resource degradation rarely has a single "silver bullet" solution, Sullivan said. “Death by 1,000 cuts can only be fixed by 1,000 band-aids,” and for that, “education is crucial.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.