LACONIA — Congressman Chris Pappas recently visited the Laconia Housing Sunrise Residential Living Campus.
The campus helps residents maintain their independence by providing a comprehensive system of housing, nursing, laundry, and nutrition support. This housing model is supported by funding including the Federal Housing Choice Voucher Assistance Program and New Hampshire Choices for Independence program.
During the visit, Tom Cochran, executive director, discussed future, short-term improvements made possible by Community Development Block Grant funding. The improvements include the Sunrise Towers new ADA-compliant balcony doors and renovations to the existing wall structures for accessibility improvements.
Funding from the NHSAVES Energy savings program helped finance further improvements for tenants’ properties, including unit and common area air conditioners, LED lighting and unit windows.
The Laconia Housing support service model helps avoid costs associated with nursing home facilities while allowing residents to exercise more independence in their everyday lives. As the state population ages, this support service model has offered sustainable alternatives to traditional nursing home models.
Cochran also spoke with Congressman Pappas about the need for additional federal resources to support the local low-income housing market. Low-income housing development is in demand in the Laconia area as individuals on limited incomes need affordable living options. Although assistance vouchers are available to many residents, these vouchers can go unused because there are too few low-income rental properties available. Congressman Pappas proposed using excess funds from the Emergency Cares Act and COVID relief program to help local housing authorities develop additional affordable housing sites.
During his tour, Congressman Pappas reviewed other issues affecting the low-income housing market with Laconia Housing staff and spent time with tenants to hear their immediate concerns.
