MOULTONBOROUGH — The Lakes Region TEA Party will meet Tuesday, June 12, at 7 p.m. at the Moultonborough Fire Rescue Station, 1035 Whittier Highway (NH Route 25). Parking and entry are at the rear.
Bruce Crochetiere, Republican candidate for New Hampshire’s First Congressional District currently held by Carol Shea Porter, will be the guest speaker. State Representative Glenn Cordelli will provide a brief update on actions in the state Legislature.
Crochetiere wants to use the knowledge he gained as a successful businessman to create an environment that enables Americans to achieve their dreams.
He is a husband, father, coach, youth sports fan, gun owner, and creator of a successful business.
With the New Hampshire primary only three months away, the event will provide an opportunity to meet, hear, question, and get to know this candidate. The public is invited to listen and participate in the Q&A sessions.
