Terri Paige

Terri Paige describes plans for a new bus route between Concord and Laconia at the Franklin City Council meeting on April 3. (Tom Caldwell photo/for The Laconia Daily Sun)

FRANKLIN — A new Concord-to-Laconia bus route will provide transportation for commuters as well as Lakes Region residents who need rides to stores and hospitals.

Terri Paige, director of transportation for the Community Action Program-Belknap and Merrimack Counties, briefed the Franklin City Council on the status of the new bus route on April 3, saying the agency hopes to begin bus runs by the end of summer.

