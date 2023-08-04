CONCORD — Concord Hospital’s Chief Advancement Officer Pamela Puleo will leave her role after 34 years, the hospital said earlier this week. Puleo established Concord Hospital’s first broad-based philanthropy program and was part of the team that oversaw the purchase of Lakes Region General Hospital. Her current role includes, as described on the hospital’s website, “guiding our Board of Trustees, managing our staff, creating and overseeing our strategic and operating plans, directing special projects and ensuring the highest level of stewardship for contributed support.”
“I come from a line of people who tend to stay a while,” Puleo told The Daily Sun, noting her mother was a nurse at LRGH for 35 years. “But I have always wanted to branch out on my own. I've always wanted to do what I do for other organizations, most especially smaller organizations, who may not have the wherewithal.”
A press release about her departure highlighted the $85 million staff and volunteers raised under Puleo’s leadership. She will move into consulting work, and her successor, according to a spokesperson for Concord Hospital, is slated to start around the end of August.
“I am proud and grateful for the opportunity to work with so many wonderful supporters and volunteers,” Puleo said in the press release. “I leave knowing that both Concord Hospital Trust and the organization are in good hands.”
The notice came alongside other news from the hospital this week. Its partnership with Concord Orthopaedics will be dissolved when its contract expires on Oct. 1, and it has “recruited two community-based orthopedists to the Concord Hospital Orthopaedics practice in Laconia with plans to add more,” a release stated. It also comes about a year and a half after a change in leadership at the Concord Hospital locations in Laconia and Franklin.
As she steps away, Puleo reflected about the trajectory for the organization in the Lakes Region and how it is continuing to settle in.
“I think the community has been very supportive, albeit cautious,” Puleo said in an interview. She emphasized the hospital is on a path toward “building back care” in the Lakes Region. “The communities in the Lakes Region and the Three Rivers Region have been through a lot over the last decade. And the staff have been through a lot. I guess I would encourage people to be hopeful and to be positive and be supportive as we work to build back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.