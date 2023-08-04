CONCORD — Concord Hospital’s Chief Advancement Officer Pamela Puleo will leave her role after 34 years, the hospital said earlier this week. Puleo established Concord Hospital’s first broad-based philanthropy program and was part of the team that oversaw the purchase of Lakes Region General Hospital. Her current role includes, as described on the hospital’s website, “guiding our Board of Trustees, managing our staff, creating and overseeing our strategic and operating plans, directing special projects and ensuring the highest level of stewardship for contributed support.” 

“I come from a line of people who tend to stay a while,” Puleo told The Daily Sun, noting her mother was a nurse at LRGH for 35 years. “But I have always wanted to branch out on my own. I've always wanted to do what I do for other organizations, most especially smaller organizations, who may not have the wherewithal.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.