LACONIA — Ask Lakes Region Community College President Larissa Baia if workforce development is always in the back of her mind and she’ll correct you.
“It’s actually in the forefront of our minds,” said Baia, whose school offers numerous tracks to qualify people for skilled positions in automotive repair, electrical, nursing, machinist work and the construction trades, among others.
She encourages people to contact the school, ask what financial aid might be available, if needed, and inquire about pursuing fields where employers are clamoring for new employees. Students are virtually guaranteed employment in some instances if they complete training through LRCC.
Baia said the school is also an employer, and like companies elsewhere, is having challenges finding its own workforce.
A large issue is declining college student body numbers statewide, resulting from an aging population and the many high school graduates who decide to go to college out of state.
“There is a need to find individuals and to bring them into the educational and training pipeline,” Baia said. “In Belknap County, 50 percent of the people have some college but no degree.”
LRCC could qualify those people for higher-paying jobs.
“There is a population of adults who are currently working, but they may be working in entry-level jobs,” she said. “How do we incentivize those individuals to look at other sectors of the economy, where, with a little bit of training, you can get good-paying jobs.”
One possible impediment is the cost of education.
According to educationdata.org, New Hampshire has the most expensive community college system in the United States. It is the only state where the average community college tuition exceeds $7,000.
President Biden has proposed making community college free across the nation and Baia said there has also been a movement in other states to provide financial assistance in ways that seek to align prospective students with areas of the economy in which there is a large demand for workers.
“That way, you’re not just getting people who are educated but can't be placed in jobs,” Baia said. “If you look at Employment Security data, where the jobs are and where they are going to be.”
It would be helpful to have a state office that connects the Employment Security Department, with employers and the higher education system, otherwise businesses and schools work on programs that can be duplicative and not as effective, she said.
Executive Director Will Stewart of the nonprofit organization, Stay Work Play New Hampshire, said it’s no coincidence that two out of three high school graduates pursuing a bachelor’s degree decide to leave the state.
“Higher education here is super expensive. We are No. 50 in state investment in the college and university system,” he said. “We are graduating young people with some of the highest student debt loads in the country.
“For those who leave the state to get that degree, a lot don’t come back. You might get an internship out of state, make friends, life happens.”
