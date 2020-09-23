LACONIA — After being closed for six months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Laconia Community Center has reopened for limited athletic and recreational activities.
The center, at 306 Union Ave., is now accepting reservations for groups who want to play pickleball, racquetball, or take part in line dancing or remote airplane flying. Basketball shooting and drills are another activity being offered, but pick-up games are not being allowed at this time, Recreation and Facilities Director Amy Lovisek said.
Attendance at any of these activities will be limited to groups of 10 people or less, and sessions will be limited to 60 minutes, Lovisek explained.
The play areas will be sanitized after each session and there will be a wait period of under 30 minutes to allow the disinfecting treatment to have results.
Lovisek said so far there have been few reservation requests since the limited reopening began last week. But she expects the demand will increase once the weather turns cooler, and people start looking for more opportunities for indoor recreation.
“People are still outside right now,” Lovisek said.
Reservations can be made on Mondays through Fridays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., which are the normal hours for the Parks and Recreation Department staff that has their offices in the building.
