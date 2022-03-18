LACONIA — The chagrin by Belknap County commissioners over the payment of the County Delegation's legal services related to the Gunstock matter continues.
Bills from the law firm representing the delegation total more than $36,000, more than $16,000 above the amount the delegation allocated to cover the expense.
County commissioners took up the issue at their regular meeting Thursday, hours after the county administration received a detailed invoice for the services totaling $36,186.
The bill enumerates legal services provided between Nov. 15, 2021, and Jan. 31, by the Cleveland, Waters, and Bass law firm for defending the delegation in a lawsuit brought by the Gunstock Area Commission which initiated the legal action in response to indications that the delegation was moving to remove three of the Gunstock Commission’s three members.
On Nov. 16, the delegation voted to spend up to $20,000 for legal services connected with the matter.
Since then the county commissioners have resisted paying the fees, maintaining that they are the ones with the authority to obtain legal services for the county as well as to pay for the expenses those services precipitate. The commissioners have further said the law states the commissioners' approval is supposed to be obtained in advance.
On Thursday County Commissioner Glen Waring said the board would need to receive a formal written request from the delegation before considering whether to pay such a bill. But Waring and the other two councilors said they do not believe the commissioners could authorize a payment greater than the amount the delegation appropriated for the expense.
“I don’t see how we can pay in excess of $20,000,” County Commission Chair Peter Spanos said.
Commissioners also said they considered the charges excessive.
Last month the commissioners backed off from their stated position of last December that it could not pay the bill at all because the delegation had not followed the proper legal procedure. In a Feb. 23, letter to delegation Chair Mike Sylvia, Spanos said its concerns about how the delegation went about hiring an attorney notwithstanding, the commission was willing to reconsider its decision not to pay the fees.
At the time of that letter was written the commission was under the impression that the legal fees the delegation had incurred amounted to just over $6,500.
Sylvia was unable to attend Thursday’s commissioners’ meeting because the state House of Representatives was in session at the same time.
Asked for comment Friday, Sylvia said in a text, "I am glad to hear that the commissioners are willing to work with the delegation in our defense in the legal matter brought by GAC."
The commissioners scheduled another meeting for Wednesday, March 30, which they hoped Sylvia could attend.
