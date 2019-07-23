LACONIA — An 83-year-old resident of Fort Collins, Colorado, has contacted the Laconia Historical and Museum Society in hopes of learning more about a "Chase Farm" in the area, where he spent some time as a young boy.
Charlie Calisher is thinking of visiting the area, and would like to track down the site of his boyhood memories.
He wrote: "I am 83 years old with a decent memory. During WWII we lived in New York City (if you call that living) but spent two weeks each summer at a farm in or near Laconia. The farm was owned by Mr. and Mrs. Chase (first names unknown to me). Mr. Chase was kind enough to put me in charge of a young bull, which I named 'Ferdinand,' of course. We swam and fished in the lake (perch and pickerel), played in the ice house, and ate too many blueberries. Fond memories.
"I now live in Colorado and am retired from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and from Colorado State University. This summer my wife and I are thinking of doing a bit of traveling in New Hampshire and Maine. As a coincidence, my older sister just came up with a photo of her and me and Mr. Chase (see attached).
"I tried to find 'Chase Farm' via Google but was unsuccessful. I assume that things there have changed, as they have everywhere, but wonder whether anyone in your office might lead me to what was once the farm of the Chases. We might be able to get there this summer, just for old times’ sake.
"Any information you might pass on would be appreciated."
Anyone who has information about the "Chase Farm" may send the information to news@laconiadailysun.com and it will be forwarded on to Mr. Calisher.
