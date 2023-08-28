Joseph Smith, electrical/advanced manufacturing department chair and instructor at Lakes Region Community College, demonstrates the controls of a robotic arm during an open house and admissions event earlier this month. Smith's department is offering a brand new, two-year degree in industrial automation and robotics. Students will learn fabrication techniques, how to design and machine parts as well as electronics and microcontrollers, and how to work with industrial robots. Classes begin this fall. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
BELMONT — Lakes Region Community College is leveraging some of the most advanced technology with a new industrial automation and robotics associate degree program starting this semester.
“[It's a] little bit of both. It’s a great way for high school students that are in robotics programs to be able to come here and learn a trade they can actually have a successful career in,” said Joe Smith, who chairs the electrical and advanced manufacturing department. The LRCC alumnus worked for a manufacturer on the Seacoast before returning to the college to teach before becoming chair.
The program is the result of input from local employers in coordination with the college.
“We have business advisory meetings twice a year,” Smith said. “A lot of manufacturers get together and talk about what’s working and not working, their demands and needs as far as successful employees.”
EPTAM Plastics in Northfield and Momentum Manufacturing — with locations throughout the Granite State, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine — were among the businesses that expressed interest in a robotics and automation program.
Smith said manufacturers like EPTAM and Momentum are having trouble finding employees, and not because of automation. According to Smith, people simply aren’t taking offers to work in manufacturing jobs as much as they used to.
“So they’re looking more toward automation as a solution,” Smith explained. “It’s not going to put employees out of work, it’s just going to change the skills needed to work, because you’re always going to need human intervention.”
The writing is quite literally on the wall, at least in Momentum’s case. The company’s website features a video banner showing robotic arms working in a factory.
Students who participate in the program will have their own micro multistage factory that includes a mix of modern and traditional manufacturing tools, from computer numerical control machines to 3D printers and robotic arms. During their fourth and final semester, students will be required to mentor a local high school robotics team. Such teams have become increasingly common and successful in the Lakes Region.
Joe Derrick, the lead mentor of Inter-Lakes High’s Lakerbots robotics team, recently met with Smith and is excited about the program. The Lakerbots took fifth place this year at the FIRST Robotics Championship in Houston, and are now the 225th-ranked team globally.
“The kids are sometimes overwhelmed by a four-year program and going to a university is a lot of money. So to have something that can meet their needs so close to home, at a reasonable price that they can move right into the workplace, or move onto a four-year program is great,” Derrick said, adding that he was looking forward to collaborating with Smith.
“I have some kids who might be interested,” Derrick said. “When they come back this year I'm gonna have Joe come in and visit my class and possibly send some kids over there to check it out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.