Joseph Smith

Joseph Smith, electrical/advanced manufacturing department chair and instructor at Lakes Region Community College, demonstrates the controls of a robotic arm during an open house and admissions event earlier this month. Smith's department is offering a brand new, two-year degree in industrial automation and robotics. Students will learn fabrication techniques, how to design and machine parts as well as electronics and microcontrollers, and how to work with industrial robots. Classes begin this fall. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

BELMONT — Lakes Region Community College is leveraging some of the most advanced technology with a new industrial automation and robotics associate degree program starting this semester.

“[It's a] little bit of both. It’s a great way for high school students that are in robotics programs to be able to come here and learn a trade they can actually have a successful career in,” said Joe Smith, who chairs the electrical and advanced manufacturing department. The LRCC alumnus worked for a manufacturer on the Seacoast before returning to the college to teach before becoming chair.

