LACONIA — Plans are brewing for the downtown to host a coffee festival in May.
Karen Bassett, owner of Wayfarer Coffee Roasters, told the council last Monday the plans are to hold a celebration of coffee culture, starting on the evening of May 20, a Friday, and continuing throughout the day on Saturday, the 21st.
Called the New England Coffee Festival, the event will be an opportunity for specialty roasters and coffee shops to showcase their offerings, along with snacks, talks about coffee growing and production, and live entertainment.
The events and offerings during the festival are designed to appeal to both coffee professionals and coffee consumers, Bassett said.
Bassett said programming is still being finalized, and she expects to unveil details soon. She said she brought the request to City Hall to ensure that the city would encourage such an event.
"Our goal for going before City Council was to get support. They were all very excited, very supportive," she said, and explained which steps she would need to take next.
This will be the third coffee celebration which the city has hosted.
The first was held in 2013, with the second one taking place two years later. Both were one-day events and took place in September.
The 2015 event — called the New Hampshire Coffee Festival — attracted more than 30 vendors.
However, Bassett said the New England Coffee Festival shouldn't be seen as an extension of the prior events.
"This is a completely different experience." She said she expected the event to draw "several thousand people," including industry professionals from beyond state lines, many of whom will choose to stay the entire weekend. Coffee consumers will also find lots to entice them to come to the festival.
"It's another great event to highlight the growth of our city," Bassett said.
— Staff report
