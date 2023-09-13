LACONIA — Residents could get a break in their electricity bills, should the city choose to join a new nonprofit power agency that is growing in its membership.

Henry Herndon of the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire attended the City Council meeting on Monday to invite the city to join the organization, which formed in 2021 and has grown to include 38 members, all municipalities in the state.

