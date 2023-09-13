LACONIA — Residents could get a break in their electricity bills, should the city choose to join a new nonprofit power agency that is growing in its membership.
Henry Herndon of the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire attended the City Council meeting on Monday to invite the city to join the organization, which formed in 2021 and has grown to include 38 members, all municipalities in the state.
The organization offers its members lower electricity costs, explained Herndon at the meeting, by pooling the buying power of the member communities and shopping for the best energy rates available on the wholesale electricity market.
Currently, the coalition’s kilowatt-hour rate is 10.9 cents, significantly lower than the 12.58 cents currently offered by Eversource.
Herndon said the Coalition will likely average 10-12% lower than Eversource’s rate, and in recent history has been as much as 40% lower.
“There is not a guarantee that 100% of the time that the rate will beat the utility company,” Herndon said. “We have high confidence that over time we can beat them.”
When a community votes to join, all residents within that community are automatically enrolled, though any individual resident could choose to opt-out and stick with Eversource’s rates, or with a better rate the resident has secured on their own. They can just as easily rejoin, Herndon said.
In addition to the likelihood of better rates, the coalition also allows each resident to choose from several energy choices, which differ based on how much of the electricity comes from renewable sources.
The coalition also keeps a reserve, which Herndon said allows the organization to buffer the shock of any dramatic price increases.
If Laconia wanted to move forward, he said the city’s new rates could come online as early as sometime next year.
Such a switch wouldn’t affect Eversource, he said, as utility companies are “indifferent,” as he put it, to the source of the electricity on their lines. He said Eversource would still own and maintain the power lines, and would continue to maintain and repair them during storm events.
During the period of the meeting reserved for citizen comments, Richard MacNeill, who said he had 37 years of experience in the utility industry, encouraged the idea, calling it a “win-win for Laconia.”
City Manager Kirk Beattie said the council will likely discuss the invitation at one of its meetings in October. Should the council vote to enter the organization, it would initiate a period during which the city could perform due diligence, and would not bind the city into purchasing any power from the coalition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.