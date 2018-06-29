LACONIA — Alton town government critic Jeffrey Clay has asked the Belknap Superior Court to reconsider its decision dismissing Clay’s libel suit against a former Alton School Board chairman.
Clay filed the motion for reconsideration the day after Judge Gillian Abramson dismissed Stephen Miller as a party to the suit on the grounds that Miller had not been given proper official notification that he was being sued.
In his motion for reconsideration Clay stated that although Miller had left the board when the notice of suit against him was mailed to the Alton School District offices, Miller was nevertheless aware that he was being sued.
Clay’s motion further states that when Judge James D. O’Neill III allowed Clay to amend his complaint against the plaintiffs last month, Clay mailed a copy of the amended complaint to Miller’s residence.
The Alton School Board and Prospect Mountain JMA Board are still defendants in the suit in which Clay argues that Miller defamed Clay in a 2017 letter to the editor which stated that Clay had surreptitiously recorded part of a Alton School Board executive session. Clay denies the allegation.
