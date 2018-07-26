LACONIA — Water users in the city will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed 27 percent increase in the rate they pay to consume water through the Laconia Water Department under a plan up for a vote by members of the city water commission next month.
Customers who now pay $1.85 per hundred cubic feet of water consumption will pay $2.35 under the proposed increase. The Laconia Water Department estimates that a family of four that uses 2,500 cubic feet of water per quarter will see their annual bill increase by $54, from $265 to $319, including an increase in the fixed base rate. Most of the department's customers fall into the single-family residential category.
“It is substantial,” Laconia Water Works Superintendent Seth Nuttelman said of the percentage increase proposed for the consumption rate. “Our consumption has decreased 1½ percent a year for the last 19 years ... We're not selling the volume of water we did years ago.”
Nuttelman said that's primarily due to people conserving water, which tends to fall into one of two categories: those driven by rate sensitivity — people who will shut off the water while brushing their teeth to save money — and the rise of more efficient appliances and plumbing fixtures.
Some of today's washing machines, for instance, use only eight or nine gallons of water per wash, whereas the machines of old used up to 30 gallons; and toilets used to use five gallons of water per flush, but now only use about a gallon and a half.
The result is that the department's revenues have lagged while “the operational and maintenance costs of the department have been steadily rising,” according to an information sheet put out by the department.
Besides increasing the consumption rate that water customers are billed for usage, commissioners are also being asked to approve an increase — from $20 to $21 — in the base rate that water customers pay each quarter.
“That's a hedge against consumption continuing to drop,” Nuttelman said, since the base rate is not dependent on water usage.
If the increases are approved, they will be reflected on the bills to be mailed out after Nov. 1, which reflect the previous three months' usage, meaning the higher rates would take effect in August, Nuttelman said.
“This is primarily being driven by future capital improvement plans we've got going,” Nuttelman said, mentioning work planned for Union Avenue and Court Street.
The good news, he said, is the department's infrastructure is in good shape, noting that they recently replaced water lines along Lakeside Avenue and Old North Main Street.
The information sheet provided by the water department said Laconia had the 12th-lowest water rates of the 104 water systems in the state, and the department would still have the 25th lowest rates, even if the increase goes through.
Water commissioners will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Aug. 2, to receive public comment on the rate increases, though Nuttelman said the public rarely turns out for such hearings. The hearing will take place at the water treatment plant on 117 Stark St., starting at 6 p.m.
