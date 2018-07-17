LACONIA — Police union president Tony Horan said the city acted against its own interests in a health insurance provision that’s part of a new labor contract covering officers.
City Manager Scott Myers countered that the city acted according to a long-standing position that makes sense for the municipality.
The provision at issue is in a 3-year collective bargaining agreement that went into effect on July 1. Officers received a 2.1 percent salary hike based on a formula that will also give them small cost-of-living increases the next two years.
“In more than a decade that I’ve worked for the city, to say contract negotiations are frustrating would be an understatement,” Horan said. “This last go-round was no different.
“For as long as I’ve been here, the city has always had a ‘take it or leave it’ approach to ‘negotiations.’ When all is said and done, the city gets what they want while many of their employees are left feeling underappreciated.”
Laconia police officers whose spouses work for other employers can opt out of city health insurance coverage and receive a buyout of about $8,000 to $10,000.
The stipend can be advantageous to the officer and the city. The city avoids a health insurance cost of $15,000 to $25,000, and the officer gets to pocket the stipend.
This stipend is not provided when both an officer and spouse work for the city.
The rub comes when an officer’s spouse works for the Laconia School District.
The union contends that, in such situations, the officer should receive the stipend for opting out of city health insurance coverage, while the city contends such payment is not in order.
“The health insurance offered to employees of the school district is different from what the city offers its other employees,” Horan said. “The school district’s insurance is also not administered through the city like it is with other departments.
“That means, if one spouse works for the school district and the other works for some other city department, both spouses can get separate health insurance plans," Horan added. “The practice of being covered by two health insurance plans – having primary and secondary insurance – is a regular practice nationwide.”
In such a situation, the city would be better served paying the buyout stipend as opposed to paying the cost of the officer’s health insurance, Horan said.
“Currently, there are two members of the Laconia Police Officers Association whose spouses work for the school district. Both have opted to take advantage of the insurance benefit offered to them by the city. In the first year alone, because the (police) commission failed to negotiate different terms, it will cost the city around $53,000 to pay for those two insurance plans.”
Myers, the city manager, explained the city’s position.
“The reason to offer a buyout is to move the cost of insurance out of the city budget,” he said. “The city budget is made up of the municipal, school, county and state education components. When residents receive their property tax bill, they receive one bill.
“It has not been a position of the city that in addition to providing a significant health insurance benefit to an employee, that the city should also be providing that family unit a buyout which would be an additional approximate $8,000 - $10,000.
“Under some scenarios, it may make sense for a family unit to have two health insurance plans. This more commonly comes into play when one plan is for major medical coverage only. The school and municipal plans are both comprehensive medical plans.”
