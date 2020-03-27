LACONIA — The local impact of Gov. Chris Sununu’s latest orders prompted by the coronavirus pandemic will be detailed in a news conference on Monday, City Manager Scott Myers said Friday.
The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday and will be carried live by Lakes Region Public Access.
Myers said he plans to explain how city residents and businesses will be affected by Gov. Chris Sununu’s orders that the state’s citizens stay home and that non-essential businesses be closed until May 4.
Myers said school Superintendent Steve Tucker will give an update on plans for remote learning which has also been extended to May 4 under the governor’s latest orders which were issued on Thursday.
Police Chief Matt Canfield and Fire Chief Kirk Beattie are also scheduled to participate in the news conference, Myers said.
The link for watching the news conference is https://livestream.com/lrpatv/laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.