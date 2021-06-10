LACONIA — As the country eyes this upcoming Fourth of July as “Independence Day” from COVID-19, Laconia is preparing for the return of its annual Fourth of July Parade.
The parade will go from Laconia High School to Opechee Park, starting at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
“Let’s make this a great parade,” said Tony Felch, the parade's director, who is encouraging businesses, organizations, neighborhood groups and individuals to get involved.
Last year’s parade was canceled due to the pandemic.
Eligible parade units include marching bands, floats, antique vehicles, trailers, horses, and walking groups.
Application forms along with the rules and regulations are available by emailing Felch at ynotynot@peoplepc.com or calling him at 603-998-1418. The deadline for submitting applications is July 1.
Following the parade there will be music and festivities at Opechee Park which is being organized by Laconia Parks & Recreation.
