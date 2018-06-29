LACONIA — Responding to state concerns, city officials said Thursday they have posted a permanent sign warning people to avoid swimming at Opechee Cove, a beach with perennial high levels of E. coli bacteria.
The city has also removed a sign at Weirs Beach saying the water is monitored for bacterial contamination and that the most recent water samples met health standards. The city won't participate in a state testing program until after the 4th of July, so the sign was misleading.
Exposure to high levels of E. coli, a fecal bacteria, may cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or fever.
In an email to the city, Amanda McQuaid, state Department of Environmental Services beach program coordinator, identified the signage issues and included photos of sand littered with goose droppings at Opechee Cove.
“I am concerned about the cooperation from Laconia on beaches,” she said in the email.
The state typically tests water samples from beaches once in June, once in July and once in August, with the municipality charged $30 per test.
Laconia has refused to participate in the program the last two years, but agreed to testing this year after McQuaid said she would put out a message on social media that some of the city’s beaches were no longer being tested.
City officials requested that the state wait to resume testing until after the 4th of July.
City Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Dunleavy said there are concerns about having beaches posted as dangerous for swimming during the busy holiday period. There are also frustrations with the state testing program.
Contamination is sometimes intermittent and test results can be quickly outdated. A few days may pass between original testing showing a problem and results of new testing showing the problem has cleared.
McQuaid wrote in her email to the city that testing has limitations but can reveal important public health issues.
“I know results don’t come quick enough, but typically these results are an indication of bacteria levels at beaches over time,” she said. “We can then get a sense of how beaches are doing, which ones often have elevated bacteria, and those that don’t.
“There is a health risk when there are high bacteria and the public should be informed. This information should also be useful to the town to try to reduce those issues if possible.”
In an interview, she said she understands the city’s concerns.
“Everyone is concerned about ruining the economy and businesses; that’s where they are coming from,” she said.
She said making sure beaches are clean will help in keeping the water clean, but at least at Opechee Cove, bird droppings are allowed to pile up.
“There’s a huge load of bacteria washing in the water,” McQuaid said.
“They really don’t care about Opechee Cove, or maybe they don't care about the entire bay.”
She said most municipalities statewide do a better job than Laconia in cooperating with the state water testing program.
“I can see where some people have an issue with our program,” she said. “There’s some sort of a ‘good grief' attitude, but not to this level, not wanting to pay for samples, not wanting to help with signs, we’re really pushing them every year.”
She said there have been sporadic reports of children sickened or coming down with rashes after swimming at Opechee Cove, where high bacteria levels are so frequent that the water is presumed to exceed standards all summer long.
Amy Lovisek, assistant recreation and facilities director for Laconia, said a permanent sign against swimming was put in place after McQuaid noticed Wednesday no sign was present. Lovisek said a temporary one had been placed there previously, but it disappeared. Sometimes members of the public throw them away, she said.
Lovisek also said the cove is a special problem.
“It’s stagnant water there — it’s a cove,” she said. “We periodically try to clean or rake the beach.
“There’s always a concern for public health. We want people to be healthy. Don't drink water. Don’t feed waterfowl.
“It’s a lake. It's always going to have bacteria. There’s never a time when it won't have bacteria.
“It’s not like a pool. It’s not like something we can control.”
The DES maintains a listing of water quality testing results at beaches at www.des.nh.gov. Even when a city opts out of the program, some testing is done when complaints are received or studies are initiated.
In Laconia:
Ahern State Park on Lake Winnisquam got a “fair” ranking with 89 percent of its water samples judged clean. This is a state beach not under the city’s control.
Bartlett Beach on Lake Winnisquam got a ranking of “poor.” A total of 258 water samples have been taken since 2003, with 104 found to be unclean.
Bond Beach on Opechee Bay was judged “very good.” A single sample was taken last year and it was clean. Since 2013, 91 percent of its samples have been clean.
Weirs Beach was judged to be “fair” with 78 percent of its samples clean last year.
Opechee Point was judged to be “poor” last year with 50 percent of its samples clean.
Opechee Cove was judged to be “poor” in 2017 with 17 percent of its samples clean.
On Thursday, the state lifted an E. coli advisory for Ellacoya State Beach in Gilford.
