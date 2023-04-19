LACONIA — The biggest change in waste collection in recent history is upon the city, as wheeled carts are being delivered to residences and businesses this week. The carts are a necessary component of the city’s switch to automated waste collection, something that officials say is a safer, more efficient and less costly way to manage the flow of trash and recycling generated by residents.

City Hall officials were joined by representatives from Casella Waste Systems on Wednesday to bring attention to the equipment with which residents will need to become familiar. City Manager Kirk Beattie said the new collection strategy is being implemented this spring so residents will be well-practiced by the time winter conditions return.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.