City Manager Kirk Beattie, left, and Public Works Director Wes Anderson held a press event on Wednesday to bring attention to the delivery of new trash and recycling carts, necessary for when automated waste collection begins in the city May 1. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Workers prepare to unload the city's new garbage and recycling cans on Oak St. Wednesday afternoon. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Ben Welch
City Manager Kirk Beattie, left, and Public Works Director Wes Anderson held a press event on Wednesday to bring attention to the delivery of new trash and recycling carts, necessary for when automated waste collection begins in the city May 1. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — The biggest change in waste collection in recent history is upon the city, as wheeled carts are being delivered to residences and businesses this week. The carts are a necessary component of the city’s switch to automated waste collection, something that officials say is a safer, more efficient and less costly way to manage the flow of trash and recycling generated by residents.
City Hall officials were joined by representatives from Casella Waste Systems on Wednesday to bring attention to the equipment with which residents will need to become familiar. City Manager Kirk Beattie said the new collection strategy is being implemented this spring so residents will be well-practiced by the time winter conditions return.
By the end of this week, each residence should receive two wheeled carts — one for trash, one for recycling. The standard size for trash carts will be 64 gallons, and recycling carts will be 96 gallons in capacity. Elderly residents, or those with disabilities, may request smaller sizes, which will be easier to handle.
In total, the city has purchased around 12,000 new carts, Public Works Director Wes Anderson said.
Beattie said the decision to switch to automated collection was one driven by economics. When it came time to renew the city’s contract for waste collection last August, Casella was the only contractor to respond to requests for bids. The bid for automated collection was approximately $271,000 less than one to continue with manual collection. Automated collection involves just a driver for each truck, while manual collection requires a driver as well as a second worker, who usually rides on the back of the truck and lifts, then dumps, each barrel into the truck.
“This cost savings is expected to increase annually,” Beattie said.
A representative from Casella said that the company has been operating automated waste collection for at least a decade, with Scarborough, Maine, and Danville, New Hampshire, as among the first communities to choose the automated option. Now, he said, “well over 50%” of the company's collection accounts are automated.
Trash collection using automated trucks, which feature a claw-like apparatus that will grab the carts, then dump their contents in the truck, will begin on May 1. Recycling will start the following week.
All trash and recycling, including cardboard, must be contained within the carts. Trash should be in trash bags and placed inside the cart. Recycling should be placed loose inside the recycling cart — not in plastic bags. On collection day, the carts should be set out within 3 feet of the roadway, with the handle facing away from the road. Carts should be 3 feet away from each other and any other objects, such as trees, utility poles or parked cars.
Anderson noted there are a few neighborhoods in the city, in Weirs Beach and downtown, specifically, where the streets are too narrow for automated collection. In those neighborhoods, drivers will continue to manually collect waste materials.
Apartment buildings with up to four units will receive a set of carts — one for trash, one for recycling — per unit. Buildings with more than four units will receive only four sets of carts.
Properties with businesses that do not have a dumpster are authorized to receive four carts for trash and four for recycling.
Properties with dumpsters will receive no carts.
For more information, call the Department of Public Works at 603-528-6379, or the city manager’s office at 603-527-1270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.