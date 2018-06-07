LACONIA — William Contardo, who has been accused of showing bias as chairman of the city’s Planning Board, decided Tuesday to immediately step down from the leadership role but remain on the panel.
The board selected Peter Brunette to lead meetings as chairman and he immediately began taking up those duties. Edwin Bones remains as vice chairman.
Contardo gave no reason for his decision and didn’t immediately return a call for comment Wednesday.
He has recused himself from deliberations over Langley Cove, a proposed 291-unit condominium development, after a lawsuit from the developer, Brady Sullivan Properties, which said he was “adversarial, argumentative and obstructive.”
The lawsuit filed in Belknap County Superior Court stated Contardo chided company representatives for not living in the city and said “he had a duty to advocate against the plan on behalf of abutters.”
Contardo has said he is not biased against the project but decided to recuse himself over concerns voiced in the litigation.
Despite the recusal, he remained at the board table last month when the panel took up the Langley Cove issue, although he did not participate in the discussion.
Planning Director Dean Trefethen said protocol and common practice call for a person to leave the board table after a recusal. Contardo said later his back hurt and there were no open seats nearby.
On Tuesday night, when the Langley Cove issue came up again, Contardo also remained at the board table and at one point entered the discussion to explain an aspect of city regulation.
This led William Philpot Jr., an attorney for Brady Sullivan, to remind the board that Contardo had recused himself by court agreement and that Brady Sullivan was not waiving that agreement.
New officers are selected every year on the Planning Board. Nominations are made in May, the selection is made at the June meeting and the new officers take over in July.
In May, Contardo was nominated for a new term as chairman. He withdrew his name from consideration Tuesday. After Brunette was selected as chairman, Contardo asked that Brunette take over immediately.
Planning Board member David Bownes nominated Brunette for the chairmanship and told Contardo before the meeting that he would be doing so. Bownes declined to say why he felt the board needed a new chairman other than to say Brunette did a fine job in the role Tuesday.
At last month’s meeting, Contardo had sharp exchanges with two people who testified.
Tom Barker, a resident who questioned growth goals in the city’s Master Plan, said, “We probably shouldn’t try to talk over each other and I wasn’t finished.” He said later there were times he felt his voice wasn’t being heard.
At the same meeting, Contardo got into an exchange with Conservation Commission Chairman Dean Anson that was described in the board minutes as “somewhat heated and lengthy.”
At one point, Contardo asked Anson, “Are you trying to justify your existence or your self-worth?”
At another he said, “I’m going to speak now. You stop talking. I’m going to speak.”
Contardo has said he didn’t think the discussion got heated.
Contardo’s appointive term on the Planning Board ends in June 2019.
