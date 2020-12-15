LACONIA — The city’s Heritage Commission is scheduled to meet Thursday to see if it can reach an agreement regarding the fate of an historic house in Weirs Beach that the owner wants to tear down.
The commission voted 5-0 last week against approving a demolition permit for a 150-year-old house at 76 Lakeside Ave.
The virtual meeting will take place Thursday at 1:30 p.m. on the Zoom teleconferencing platform.
At the meeting on Dec. 9, commission members said demolishing the structure, which is close to several other late 19th century buildings that overlook Lake Winnipesaukee, was unnecessary, short-sighted, and would erode the historic character of the area.
If the commission and the owners cannot reach an agreement Thursday on alternatives to demolishing the struction, the panel can then petition the City Council for a 60-day extension and use that time to attempt to raise money to save the building and move it to another location.
The owners have offered to donate the building to anyone who will take it off the property, and have further pledged to give $10,000 to help defray the moving cost.
The owners — 76 Lakeside LLC — say they have been unable to rent the house for three years because it is too outdated. They now want to tear down the building because they don’t want it sitting vacant. The owners say they have no definite plans at this time what to build in its place, but have indicated that it would be a commercial building and not a residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.