LACONIA — Firefighters clad in bright yellow waterproof suits stood at the edge of the ice at Watermark Marine. Each took turns submerging into the frigid waters of Paugus Bay while their companions practiced extracting during an ice rescue certification class Wednesday.
“This is a New Hampshire Fire Academy Program put on just for the Laconia Fire Department to get a technical rescue certification in ice rescue,” Fire Chief Tim Joubert explained. “We’re the City on the Lakes, so we want to be prepared to deal with emergencies on the water.”
According to the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, water temperatures cool the body 25 times faster than air, meaning time is of the essence when someone falls through. Temperatures in Lake Winnipesaukee are currently in the low 30s, meaning the average person would have 10 to 15 minutes before they started to feel serious affects from the cold, depending on how well dressed they are, their body fat percentage and other factors.
In water temperatures of 35 to 40 degrees, the average person will survive for just one to one-and-a-half hours. In temperatures lower than 35, like those found in Winnipesaukee during the winter months, a person has even less time.
“We used to do this in-house many years ago, now we’re just getting back on board. With all the new people coming in, we want to get everyone on the same page,” said Assistant Fire Chief Jay Ellingson.
Extractions use a combination of bars and ropes. The training, according to Joubert, was paid for by the Mark Miller Life Saving Fund.
“Mark Miller was a firefighter that passed away some time ago in a water training incident and they established the fund,” Joubert said. “We have donations from businesses and private donors throughout the community that fund this program for these people to get the training. It will also fund the recertification training on an annual basis.”
Joubert said the department has responded to four ice-rescue calls in Laconia so far this year, and has also assisted with others through the mutual aid program. It’s also not just people that fall through.
“We’ve had calls of animals on the ice struggling to get out of the ice and it’s kind of a double-edged sword,'' Joubert said. “We don’t want to put our personnel in danger by rescuing those animals, but if we don't, what's going to happen? The public is going to go out and try to rescue the animal themselves, so we’ll always make an effort to save the animal to the best of our ability and keep the public out of harm’s way.”
