LACONIA — Firefighters clad in bright yellow waterproof suits stood at the edge of the ice at Watermark Marine. Each took turns submerging into the frigid waters of Paugus Bay while their companions practiced extracting during an ice rescue certification class Wednesday.

“This is a New Hampshire Fire Academy Program put on just for the Laconia Fire Department to get a technical rescue certification in ice rescue,” Fire Chief Tim Joubert explained. “We’re the City on the Lakes, so we want to be prepared to deal with emergencies on the water.”

