LACONIA — With the city’s Master Plan vision statement encouraging residential development, the Public Works Department is recommending that the city consider extending municipal water and sewer line in order to entice home development adjacent to the intersection of Parade and Meredith Center roads.
The discussion of the development potential of the so-called McIntyre property occurred at Monday’s Laconia City Council meeting, when Assistant Public Works Director Krista Larsen gave an overview of three areas where the department wants to extend sewer lines.
While the DPW is recommending that the first area to be added to the sewer system is the Woodvale Avenue area in Weirs Beach, Councilor David Bownes said it was wise to hone in on the potential for residential development in the Parade Road-Meredith Center Road area.
The McIntyre property is a triangular 71-acre tract of land bounded by Parade, Meredith Center and Lane roads. In 2005 the property was considered as the location for a new Laconia High School and Huot Technical Center. Currently the city water and sewer lines stop short of that property. As currently zoned, the minimum lot size to build a home in that area is two acres, because of the lack of municipal water or sewer service. But if that land were to be rezoned to allow a cluster development, the land could potentially accommodate three to four times the number of homes that are now allowed.
Knowing the exact number would require a detailed study on how much of the 71 acres — which contains wetlands and ledge — is buildable.
Larsen told the council that the preliminary estimate to run water and sewer service onto the McIntyre property would be between $3 million and $4 million.
Although Woodvale Avenue is mostly developed, Larsen said it is No. 1 on the list to get new sewer service because it is so close to Lake Winnipesaukee. The other area the DPW has identified for new water and sewer service is Hilliard Road, between Endicott Street North in The Weirs and Parade Road next to Petal Pushers Farm garden center. But any infrastructure development on Hilliard Road is considered far off at this time because of the high cost — $12 million to $15 million, $7 million to $9 million of which would be for road improvements.
Mayor Ed Engler indicated that water or sewer service should be extended only if there is a firm commitment to develop the land that would be served by the new infrastructure. As for any extension of main water and sewer lines to promote new development, Engler said he envisions such projects would be paid for by the creation of a TIF district where a portion of the future tax revenues that accrue from the increase in assessed value generated by new construction would be used to finance those public improvements.
“There may need to be some form of public investment,” said Engler.
Asked to elaborate on the matter on Wednesday, Engler said what the city wants to see developed is starter homes marketed at middle-income families.
While opening up the Parade-Meredith Center Road area to more intensive residential development is one way to attract more people to the city and expand its tax base, the city should move carefully in promoting such ventures, according to one area resident and a real estate professional familiar with the Laconia area real estate market.
Karen Barker who lives on Lane Road opposite the McIntyre property, said such development would diminish the rural character in the north and northwest part of the city. Further, she doubts the city would benefit economically.
“It’s the same strategy we’ve seen to address to problems we’ve been hearing for years,” she said. “Did Urban Renewal downtown fix the problem? It didn’t. Did South Down fix the problem. It didn’t.”
Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, sees things differently.
He said Laconia has reaped a lot of benefit from residential development. South Down-Long Bay is a case in point.
“It added $3.5 million to the city’s tax base. That’s a huge amount,” he said. He went on to say it is highly unlikely that the city’s new police station, fire station and middle school could have been built without that kind of increased tax revenue. Good residential development “is a win-win for the city. What (the people who purchase these homes) spend in the local economy is considerable,” said Roche.
But Roche agrees with Barker that the city needs to be careful on how much, and where, it develops. “You don’t want to oversaturate the area with development,” he said. Things like scenic views of the mountains and lakes need to be safeguarded.
Still, Roche said communities need to invest in infrastructure improvements that will promote the right kind of development. He said, at today’s costs, if a developer had to pay to install water, sewer, underground utilities and build roads, the cost would be about $400 a foot.
If the McIntyre property were to be developed for houses, it would attract a lot of buyers, largely because of its proximity to lakefront recreation, Roche said. He pointed out that Ahern State Park is nearby, with its 3,500 feet of shoreline on Lake Winnisquam, in addition to picnic areas and hiking and biking trails.
