LACONIA — City Manager Scott Myers will receive a $5,000 annual pay raise at the start of the new year, bringing his salary to $135,000, the City Council decided unanimously on Thursday.
The council also gave a 2.1 percent cost-of-living increase to a group of administrative and technical employees.
Myers also received a $5,000 raise last year.
He was hired in June 2011 at a probationary salary of $90,000, which was raised to $95,000 after six months.
His compensation was increased to $100,000 for 2013 and by 2015 it had been increased to $120,000. He got another $5,000 increase for 2016.
Before becoming Laconia city manager, Myers was mayor of Dover, a 31,000-person city where the city manager’s total wages is $197,859, according to an online database Dover maintains.
The town administrator in Durham, New Hampshire, population 16,500, had gross earnings of $178,852 in 2017, according to that town’s website. Laconia also has a population of about 16,500.
Thursday night, the City Council also gave a new 3-year contract to a 34-member collective bargaining group, Laconia Administrative and Technical Employees, Chapter 69, SEIU of NH Local 1984.
The first year contains a 2.1 percent cost-of-living raise based on the Consumer Price Index-Urban. Raises in subsequent years will also be tied to the CPI-U, not to exceed 2.5 percent or be lower than 1 percent.
This group has been working without a contract since the end of June. There will be no retroactive pay and the contract will extend to June 30, 2021. The deal was similar to that given to other Laconia city employee groups earlier.
The cost of the pay hike for the city on a 12-month basis will be about $61,000, Myers said.
Pay scale for the workers before the increase ranged from $11.99 an hour for a beginning clerk typist to $30.75 an hour for an experienced general foreman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.