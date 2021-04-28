LACONIA — Municipal services will continue as usual under the proposed $28.8 million budget being recommended by City Manager Scott Myers.
The budget is included in a $78.1 million spending blueprint Myers presented to the council on Monday. The other $43 million covers the operation of the city's public schools.
Staffing for municipal service departments, such as police and fire, will remain virtually the same. However, Myers is recommending more money for overtime and special duty staffing at the Fire Department in order to accommodate the growing demand for fire and EMS services.
"There should be no impact," Myers said regarding the delivery of services to city residents and taxpayers. "Hopefully we are getting more efficient."
He said there are a few cases where a full-time administrative position has been reduced to part-time.
The budget calls for an additional $1.34 million to be raised through property taxes, an amount in line with the limitation imposed by the city’s tax cap, Myers told the City Council as he presented an overview of the budget.
The city's fiscal year begins July 1.
The total spending for municipal services is $28.8 million, of which $19.62 million would come from property taxes. The appropriation to operate the city’s school system is roughly $43 million, of which $21.9 million would be paid through property taxes. Municipal spending would increase $921,817 — or 4.93 percent — under the blueprint, while school spending would go up $732,930, an increase of 2 percent.
This year the tax cap limits the increase to be raised by property taxes to $1,337,546.
The city's tax rate will increase 1.2 percent under Myers' recommendation. But the manager cautioned that, with property values continuing to rise, many taxpayers' property taxes could increase more than 1.2 percent because of the higher assessments.
"The tax rate really doesn't mean anything," he told the council.
Myers told the council that salaries and benefits account for most of the increased spending.
The budget proposal contain $1.78 million in one-time spending for capital projects, an increase of 5.6 percent over the current fiscal year budget which runs through June 30. The amount represents just over 6 percent of total city appropriations.
The City Council has until July 26 to vote on the budget.
The manager said the amount of revenue the city will get from the state — from the Rooms and Meals Tax or revenue sharing, for example — remains unknown because the state budget is still being thrashed out at the Statehouse.
Myers also pointed out that, starting July 1, the city will have to pay more toward the retirement funds that cover pensions for many city workers. The amount of the increase varies, with the highest being 5 percent more for police officers.
The breakdown for major city departments is:
• Police Department: $7.03 million, compared to $6.5 million in the current budget.
• Fire Department: $4.99 million, compared to $4.71 million.
• Public Works: $2.85 million, compared to $2.76 million.
• Solid Waste (includes trash collection): $2.35 million, compared to $2.23 million.
• Library: $885,726, compared to $870,351.
• Recreation and Facilities: $831,433, compared to $804,861.
The funding for the ambulance service, sewers, and water service comes from user fees alone, and does not affect the amount to be paid by taxes. Solid waste services are paid for by a mix of tax revenue and user fees.
The biggest share of the capital budget — 70 percent — is earmarked for street repairs and resurfacing.
The budget does not factor in any money the city will get from the American Recovery Act COVID economic stimulus bill enacted earlier this year. The city has not been told officially how much federal aid will get, but Myers said the city expects to receive in the neighborhood of $1.6 million.
City departments will be making their budget presentations to the council in the coming weeks, kicking off with the School Department’s presentation scheduled for May 10. Those presentations are open to the public.
