LACONIA — The city vacated an encampment at the end of Spruce Street on May 21, scattering around 100 unhoused people across the city. A week and a half later, the camp in the woods remains littered with debris and waste. Who will clean up the mess up, and who will pay for it, has yet to be determined.

“They’re in the process of getting bids right now,” said City Manager Kirk Beattie. “We’re working in conjunction with the Lakes Region Mental Health Center and we’re hoping those bids come back as early as this week.”

