LACONIA — The city vacated an encampment at the end of Spruce Street on May 21, scattering around 100 unhoused people across the city. A week and a half later, the camp in the woods remains littered with debris and waste. Who will clean up the mess up, and who will pay for it, has yet to be determined.
“They’re in the process of getting bids right now,” said City Manager Kirk Beattie. “We’re working in conjunction with the Lakes Region Mental Health Center and we’re hoping those bids come back as early as this week.”
Before leaving the forest, some people who had been staying in the camp collected refuse and items they couldn’t carry into piles and garbage bags for easy pickup. Despite the containment efforts of some campers, there is trash all over the forest.
“There’s still a lot of stuff remaining. We didn’t know how much of their stuff was going to be removed when they left,” Beattie said. “Were they going to leave everything, or a few things? We weren't quite sure.”
Beattie added that once a vendor is picked, they are expecting it to take just a few days for the cleanup, despite the amount of waste.
In addition to possessions and garbage, motorbikes, bicycles and even a riding lawnmower were also strewn around the campsites. One pile of trash contained a pair of tiny, purple boots, toddler-sized plastic chairs, and a brunette Barbie doll left face down in the broken remains of a wooden dresser.
“When the company is hired to clean it out, we’ll be there with them and we’ll have to categorize or inventory the belongings left behind to check and make sure they aren’t stolen,” said Police Chief Matt Canfield. “Our goal would be to return the stuff to the rightful owners and identify who was in possession of it and bring charges. That possibility is slim at this point. There’s a lot of suspected stolen belongings up there.
“We would discourage anyone from going up there and walking around at the moment because there are biohazards up there,” said Canfield. “Feces, urine, needles, potential unwrapped illegal drugs, anything like that. There’s definitely potential hazards.”
The presence of dangerous waste in the camp is what prompted the city to turn to a private remediation company for the job, and discourage civilians from volunteering in clean-up efforts. The city is using a creative approach to help cover the cost.
“Basically, Lakes Region Mental Health has money left over from the Dube shelter,” said Det. Eric Adams of the Laconia Police Department, who has been touring remediation companies across the property to get an estimate. “Once I get those figures from two different companies, I’m going to tell Maggie [Pritchard] who they are, the cost, each quote, we’ll utilize money from whatever’s left in that emergency shelter fund to pay for that.”
Maggie Pritchard, LRMHC executive director, confirmed her organization is working with the city and police department to mitigate the camp’s mess, but is not involved in the bidding process.
“This is a city project and we are supportive of our city and our homeless population and any of those that may need mental health services,” Pritchard said. “I may be able to lend support with my staff or some of my federal funding.”
Last winter, the city was awarded $95,000 to set up an emergency cold-weather shelter at the Dube building on the former Laconia State School property by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services Homeless Assistance and Prevention Program. The shelter was staffed by Lakes Region Mental Health Center and was set up to be open any time temperatures dipped below 20 degrees, or if snowfall reached 6 inches or more. A free shuttle bus from downtown was also offered. Only two individuals used the shelter the entire winter. The reason, according to many working in outreach and individuals experiencing homelessness, was they did not want to abandon any of their belongings by staying at the shelter. The unwillingness or inability to pursue services continues following the closure of the Spruce Street camp.
“I wish, I wish, but no, I have not seen an influx of people looking for assistance,” said Pritchard. “I was quite surprised, because I had a lady out there all last week offering information and services. It's surprising to me that we didn't have an influx or that someone didn’t have an emergency.”
Last week, a staffer from LRMHC was posted outside the camp entrance along with an outreach worker from the Community Action Program. The pair offered information about services as well as essential items like camp wipes and headlamps.
“You can offer as much as you can and people don't always take you up on the offer,” Pritchard said. “For whatever reason, they're afraid of help or don't want the help, they think this is an OK way for them to live. They're not looking to make a change right now.”
By using the remaining grant funds, Adams hopes to limit the burden on the city as much as possible.
“Kirk [Beattie] will look into trying to get some money from the city to pay the difference. It’s not like the city is taking it all on themselves, and it’s not like LRMH is taking it on themselves,” Adams said. “We are trying to use up that money that LRMH got with the grant; it has to be used by the end of the fiscal year.”
The scattering of people who were living at the end of Spruce Street is also costing the city in other ways. Since the closing of the camp, Canfield says the department gets calls daily about people experiencing homelessness throughout the city.
“We knew going into it that it’s like squeezing a balloon. We knew that once the encampment on Spruce was ended it would result in pushing to other locations,” Canfield said. “That has happened. We’ve had calls about them in various areas of the city, albeit not in the numbers we saw on Spruce because they’re dispersed, but we have fielded a number of calls in different locations we’re looking to move along as well.”
Despite this, Canfield said dealing with smaller encampments or individuals was ultimately easier for the department.
“Our plan going forward is to work with the community, but keep them off private property. If need be we’ll take enforcement action, because we’re not going to allow an encampment the size of Spruce to occur again on city or residential property if the owners don’t consent to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.