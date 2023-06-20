LACONIA — The city has entered into a contract with environmental cleanup company US Ecology to clear the remains of an encampment at the end of Spruce Street, which had been occupied by people experiencing homelessness before it was vacated last month.

It is estimated that between 75 and 100 people experiencing homelessness moved out of the forest and dispersed on May 21. Piles of garbage, tents, bicycle parts, equipment and the remains of makeshift cabins were left in their wake. Many former inhabitants bundled their garbage into tight clusters and bags for convenient cleanup, but as weeks passed, those piles have been torn asunder by animals, scattering their contents across the forest. Now, the area shows signs of vandalism. The Laconia Fire Department said they were aware of one campsite that had been burned.

