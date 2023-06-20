The remains of an abandoned cabin-style structure in the forest at the end of Spruce Street. The Laconia Fire Department responded here on June 14, after police officers found the structure smoldering. At least two more tent structures have been set on fire since then, neither of which were reported to law enforcement. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Shown here are the remains of a large tent fire in the forest behind Spruce Street. One month ago, people camping there were told to vacate the site due to health issues and frustration from nearby residents. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — The city has entered into a contract with environmental cleanup company US Ecology to clear the remains of an encampment at the end of Spruce Street, which had been occupied by people experiencing homelessness before it was vacated last month.
It is estimated that between 75 and 100 people experiencing homelessness moved out of the forest and dispersed on May 21. Piles of garbage, tents, bicycle parts, equipment and the remains of makeshift cabins were left in their wake. Many former inhabitants bundled their garbage into tight clusters and bags for convenient cleanup, but as weeks passed, those piles have been torn asunder by animals, scattering their contents across the forest. Now, the area shows signs of vandalism. The Laconia Fire Department said they were aware of one campsite that had been burned.
“I can tell you we did go out the night of June 14 for a smoke investigation,” Laconia Fire Chief Tim Joubert said. “Laconia PD was on scene. I believe it was the wooden structure that was on fire. Engine crew was there to help extinguish the remaining debris and ash.”
A man cleaning up in the forest showed The Sun another burned tent where, according to him, someone was sleeping when it was set ablaze. It appears the occupant survived the alleged encounter unscathed. This alleged incident, like the other tent burnings, has so far gone unreported to authorities.
“Safety is the priority of the fire department. Life is the biggest safety priority," Joubert said. "If people are living in tents and they’re still being set on fire, that is a huge concern of ours. Setting that on fire is considered arson.”
Additionally, equipment and objects around the forest were seen to have been vandalized.
“We would not want that behavior and we would encourage anyone that is being harassed or threatened to contact us,” said Det. Eric Adams of the Laconia Police Department.
“We definitely don't want anyone feeling scared or threatened,” Adams continued, adding he understands why people experiencing homelessness are hesitant to contact police. “I know that's the culture; they want to deal with it on their own and whatnot.”
Adams, along with Lakes Region Mental Health Center Executive Director Maggie Pritchard and City Manager Kirk Beattie, have been working to find a cleanup solution for the Spruce Street encampment. The city plans to use $95,000 in grant funding set aside for the emergency cold-weather shelter at the State School property to fund the effort. During the winter months, the shelter only saw two users on one single night.
"We are anticipating the funds will cover it. We won't know the final cost until it is done," said Pritchard. "I walked the property with [the company] and Eric [Adams], my guess, in terms of doing work and cleaning up messes, is that they'll probably be out of there in two, three days max, I assume."
Despite the recent exodus, Pritchard said her organization has not seen an influx of people seeking mental health services.
Speaking of city resources, "Those resources are enforcement resources, they are not therapeutic resources," Pritchard explained. "You can't make someone take advantage of something that's going to help them, but you can force them by laws and regulations to be punished and accountable for whatever your laws will provide for."
Despite the waste and debris remaining at the encampment a month after it was vacated, Beattie said the cleanup company should only need a few days to remove the mess once work begins.
According to Adams, US Ecology will commence cleanup efforts on Monday, June 26.
“All that stuff is going to be cleaned out, regardless if there's anybody that is camping up there,” Adams said. “We're going to be policing it more, especially after the cleanup.”
While the closure of the camp has brought relief to residents of Spruce Street and other nearby neighborhoods, the city's population of people experiencing homelessness are now constantly on the move, rotating from site to site as they are found and asked to move.
Prior to the eviction, some occupants argued that the forest campsite enabled them to take better care of one another and stay out of the public eye.
For nearly three years, people experiencing homelessness sought refuge in the patch of woods at the end of Spruce Street. The forest is city property, and camping within its boundaries is illegal. The city had largely overlooked the campers as long as they maintained relative cleanliness and quiet. As the population grew, so did disputes between residents and campers. Spruce Street became the main thoroughfare for the camp’s occupants, leading to concern and anger among neighbors. Some Spruce Street residents claimed property was stolen from their yards. The frustration and health concerns eventually escalated until those in the neighborhood brought the matter before city council, prompting them to take action.
“The mayor's task force on housing is looking at creative ways to come up with some solutions,” Adams said.
Pritchard pointed out that homelessness across the United States is increasing, and is "going to be an ongoing issue in life," and that simply closing encampments will not be enough.
"We don't want another camp, but we're not naive enough to think that people are going to have a place to live now just because we cleaned up an encampment," Pritchard said. "We were thinking we would get together after this cleanup and talk about where do we go from here. How do we organize ourselves so we can get to people before they set up camps and let them know where the resources are that they can use?"
