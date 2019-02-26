LACONIA — After LRGHealthcare ended its support for municipal ambulance services on June 30, city officials quickly found out just how difficult and complicated it is to bill for medical services.
So far, the city has never had a month when it collected payments covering more than 62 percent of net charges from ambulance runs. The balance due from July through January is $386,909.
Some of these unpaid bills are from people who lacked medical coverage, but what has come as a surprise is that some of the insurance companies themselves have been slow to pay.
One in particular, Anthem, owes the city $55,000, much of it dating back to ambulance bills incurred several months ago, City Manager Scott Myers told the City Council on Feb. 11.
“We still continue to have problems with one of the largest insurers in the state, and I named them last month, and it's Anthem,” he told councilors.
“I think this is a method of how they operate in communities across the state, and it is just a slow struggle. On the other hand, Medicare and Medicaid are rapid payers,” the city manager said at the Jan. 14 meeting.
Stephanie DuBois, a spokeswoman for Anthem, said Tuesday the company was examining the situation.
“We are not aware of any claims processing issues with the City of Laconia, but we are continuing to look into this and have also reached out to the Laconia Fire Department,” she said.
Myers declined to discuss the matter in depth on Tuesday.
“At this point we are still monitoring and learning some of the trends on how different payers handle their EMS bills from the City,” he said in an email. “I have presented what I believe to be an accurate snapshot of where we are at to the City Council, and staff and I will continue to monitor the trends and provide additional information once we feel it has been validated and we can speak to it with confidence.”
Mayor Ed Engler said billing for medical services is a complicated business.
While Medicare and Medicaid have fixed rates they pay for ambulance runs, private insurance companies typically have agreements with hospital and private ambulance companies detailing how much is to be paid.
“They have deals with them and we don’t,” Engler said. “My sense of what’s going on is that is part of the issue with private insurance companies.”
Another complication arose when it was discovered an insurance company was sending payments for services directly to the patients, but these patients weren’t always forwarding the payment to the city.
The city works with a collection company to seek payment for overdue bills.
Last year, the city had the chance to turn the ambulance system over to a private company, Brewster Ambulance, which would handle calls and bill for services, all at no cost to the city. The company backed out after Laconia firefighters said they didn’t want to lose responsibility for running the ambulance service and were afraid some firefighters could be laid off.
Ambulance runs, which average about 300 a month, make up the overwhelming majority of the fire department’s emergency calls.
Engler said it remains to be seen whether revenue projections the city made about running the service were realistic.
“Those promoting the privatization plan were skeptical that the city would realize revenues, but former Fire Chief Ken Erickson believed the city would do better than LRGH and that LRGH wasn’t being zealous enough about collecting for ambulance bills.
“If it turns out we have to sue people right and left to get money, there’s a cost associated with that.”
Myers predicts that city will eventually see payment for more than 70 percent of its net charges and that these payments will cover the $1 million yearly budget for running the ambulance service.
Through seven months of the fiscal year, the city has collected $417,244 in payments, which often arrive months after the services were provided.
