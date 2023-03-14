LACONIA — A parking agreement between the city and new Lakeport development 51 Elm was approved in final form at Monday’s council meeting. The council had endorsed a version of the agreement at a meeting in February, which was brought to the negotiating table. Because of monetary changes to the lease made during negotiations, the agreement came back to the council for final approval.
The final agreement, consistent with the one originally endorsed by the council, lays out a five-year lease with a 10% increase in fees with each renewal period. Fees may be paid directly to the city or, with its approval, as an in-kind donation to a city project. The 36 spaces — split into three sections — will, from 9 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m. for five, six or seven days a week, be restricted to 51 Elm patrons with a two-hour maximum.
The major substantive change between the originally proposed lease and its final form is the lease rate: initially set at $10,000 per year, at 51 Elm’s request that figure was lowered to $7,500.
The city had previously gone back and forth between the higher and lower figures, City Manager Kirk Beattie told councilors. Knowing that, 51 Elm requested the lower figure.
Ward 6 Councilor Tony Felch, whose district includes the development and some of the section of Elm Street with this designated parking, was the lone vote against the agreement. He has been vocally skeptical of the project and critical of the city’s willingness to create patron parking for it.
