LACONIA — A parking agreement between the city and new Lakeport development 51 Elm was approved in final form at Monday’s council meeting. The council had endorsed a version of the agreement at a meeting in February, which was brought to the negotiating table. Because of monetary changes to the lease made during negotiations, the agreement came back to the council for final approval. 

The final agreement, consistent with the one originally endorsed by the council, lays out a five-year lease with a 10% increase in fees with each renewal period. Fees may be paid directly to the city or, with its approval, as an in-kind donation to a city project. The 36 spaces — split into three sections — will, from 9 a.m. to 8 or 9 p.m. for five, six or seven days a week, be restricted to 51 Elm patrons with a two-hour maximum. 

City council endorses Elm Street parking plan

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.