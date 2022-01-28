LACONIA — With predictions of up to a foot of snow from this weekend’s storm, the City of Laconia has declared a snow emergency starting at 9 a.m. Saturday and lasting until noon Sunday, the Public Works Department announced Friday.
“The storm is continuing to develop and Laconia is in an area of uncertainty, however the National Weather Service predicts that the Laconia area will have over eight inches of snow from the storm and winds will gust up to 25 mph,” Public Works Director Wes Anderson said.
As of mid-afternoon Friday, the U.S. Weather Service office in Gray, Maine, was predicting between seven and 13 inches of snow could fall in the Lakes Region.
The snow from the storm will be light and fluffy which means the wind will be creating snow drifts on public roads. Areas that are susceptible to snow drifts include Weirs Boulevard, White Oaks Road, Union Avenue, Parade Road and any areas where roads abut large open fields or the lakes, Anderson said.
The transfer station will also be closed Saturday, he added.
During the emergency, residents are prohibited from parking their vehicles on public roads and residents who live in the downtown apartments need to park their cars in the parking garage.
“This will improve Public Works’ ability to keep the roads open for city emergency vehicles and clear the parking lot of snow for use sometime on Sunday,” Anderson said.
The city is asking residents to stay off the roads on Saturday except for emergencies. Snowplow routes take about four hours to complete, Anderson noted, and if the snow falls at the rate of one inch per hour, could mean there could be as much as four inches of snow on some roads at any one time.
— Michael Mortensen
