LACONIA — Incidents of people driving away from the city’s transfer station without paying are increasing, and City Hall is looking into ways to curb the behavior.

To drop waste at the transfer station, the process is for vehicles to drive onto the scale, where the attendant records the license plate number and weight of the vehicle, and then, after dumping the materials, the vehicle drives back onto the scale before leaving, thereby allowing the attendant to calculate the amount of material dumped based on how much lighter the vehicle is, and then give the resident the bill.

