LACONIA — Incidents of people driving away from the city’s transfer station without paying are increasing, and City Hall is looking into ways to curb the behavior.
To drop waste at the transfer station, the process is for vehicles to drive onto the scale, where the attendant records the license plate number and weight of the vehicle, and then, after dumping the materials, the vehicle drives back onto the scale before leaving, thereby allowing the attendant to calculate the amount of material dumped based on how much lighter the vehicle is, and then give the resident the bill.
But, if the resident drives past the scales and leaves after dumping, they get away without a bill. And, as city council heard at a meeting on Monday night, the occurrence of drive-offs is rising, going from once about every quarter to now once every weekend.
When someone drives off, the attendant has to record the license plate number and then stays after their shift to make a report to police, which causes overtime expenses. But, when the offender is contacted, there's no current fine structure for the city to use to recover the costs. And because they never drove back onto the scale after dumping, the attendant doesn’t know how much material they left behind.
The current fee structure is for up to $100 per use for residential waste, up to $300 for construction waste, and up to $300 for a mixed load. With several drive-offs occurring each month, it could be costing the city thousands per year in lost fees.
Wes Anderson, the city's director of public works, suggested imposing a fine system, with first-time offenders fined $500, a second offense would bring a fine of $1,000 along with a month suspension from the transfer station, and a third offense would bring a fine of $2,000 and a possible court injunction barring use of the transfer station.
Councilors thought even those fines weren’t enough.
“I’m concerned that a lot of these are out-of-state,” said Councilor Bob Soucy, who represents Ward 2. “Could we do something more than a fine?” He suggested tying the fees to a renewal of vehicle registration, such as with unpaid parking tickets, or to the issuance of a new sticker for use at the transfer station.
“I don’t know that out-of-staters are the source of the problem,” noted Councilor Bruce Cheney of Ward 1, who then added, light-heartedly, “I’m more upset that I didn’t know that you could get away with it.”
Mayor Andrew Hosmer agreed with the call for fine structure. “I wouldn’t want it to be so punitive, but if people are in the habit of doing this because they know they can get away with it,” significant repercussions might be appropriate.
With a consensus of council in agreement, the matter was assigned to City Manager Kirk Beattie, who will work with Anderson to create language to add to the Solid Waste Ordinance to bring back before city council at a future meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.