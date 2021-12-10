LACONIA — City Councilor Bruce Cheney is recovering from COVID.
Cheney, who represents Ward 1, was diagnosed with the coronavirus about two weeks ago. At that time he was advised to go home and rest, but to seek medical attention if his symptoms got worse.
Cheney said that last weekend he started having more difficulty breathing. He went to Concord Hospital where the medical staff found his oxygen level was significantly below normal. He was admitted for two days, he said.
Cheney said he has been vaccinated and that his quarantine period ended on Thursday.
He is the second major city official known to have contracted COVID since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. School Superintendent Steve Tucker was diagnosed with the virus last December.
On Thursday Cheney said he fully expected to be at this coming Monday’s City Council meeting.
