LACONIA — The City Council will take a rare field trip on Friday when it holds a meeting at the site of a capped landfill where a Portsmouth company is proposing a solar power generating facility.
The purpose of the meeting will be to allow the public and interested parties to view the site, ask questions and provide input, Public Works Director Wes Anderson said Monday.
The landfill is off New Hampshire Route 11B (Endicott Street East) about 2 miles north of Laconia Municipal Airport. The meeting point will be outside 132 Sterling Drive.
The plan by New England Solar Garden Corp. was the only response to a city request for proposals to lease 59 acres of property at the old landfill.
New England Solar Garden is suggesting a 4.4-megawatt plant. According to Solar Energy Industries Association, 1 megawatt of solar energy can power 150 homes.
Under the plan, the city would receive a $36,000 annual lease payment and a $13,440 annual payment in lieu of taxes, while realizing $60,000 in annual energy savings, assuming city government facilities, including schools, could consume all the power from the solar arrays.
The company seeks a 20-year lease with two 5-year extensions.
On its website, New England Solar Garden says it has built solar facilities totaling 25 megawatts of generation, including a project at a landfill site in Milton, and has more than 130 megawatts of solar facilities under development.
