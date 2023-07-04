LACONIA — City council will soon be joined by a new face, as the process for filling the seat left vacant by a councilor’s death has begun.
The seat for Ward 5 was filled by Bob Hamel, who served on council from 2005 until his death on June 12.
City Manager Kirk Beattie said the council will appoint someone to fill the seat for the remainder of the current term, which expires on Jan. 1, 2024.
The deadline to apply for the open Ward 5 seat is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13. The council has called a special meeting for 7 p.m. on Monday, July 17, to interview candidates. Councilors could also vote that same night on their pick to succeed Hamel. The first meeting for the new councilor would likely be the regular meeting on Monday, July 24.
Anyone who is a registered voter and resides within Ward 5 — which takes in the southeastern corner of the city, including neighborhoods east of South Main Street, and east of Union Avenue — is eligible to apply for the vacancy.
The application asks for basic information, such as name and address, if the applicant has any history of public service in the city, and includes some open-ended questions, such as why the applicant is interested in serving, what they see as the key issues facing the city, and how they describe the role of city council.
Those who aren't selected for appointment — or who happen to reside in a different ward — won’t have to wait long for another chance. City elections will be held this fall, with a primary, if necessary, on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Those who wish to run should file their candidacy with the City Clerk between Aug. 2 and 11.
