LACONIA — The city council is expected to consider adopting a budget for the fiscal year starting on July 1 at their meeting on Monday night. Based on previous discussions, councilors will be looking for a final figure that lower than what has been presented.

The meeting will take place on June 26, at 7 p.m., and a public hearing will be held on the budget prior to a potential vote by the council.

