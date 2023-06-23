LACONIA — The city council is expected to consider adopting a budget for the fiscal year starting on July 1 at their meeting on Monday night. Based on previous discussions, councilors will be looking for a final figure that lower than what has been presented.
The meeting will take place on June 26, at 7 p.m., and a public hearing will be held on the budget prior to a potential vote by the council.
City Manager Kirk Beattie said the budget originally presented to council on April 24 included an amount to be raised by taxes of $56.58 million, which is an increase of 10.05% over the current budget. The proposed budget still falls under the city’s tax cap, which allows for a more generous increase this year because the consumer price index and the amount of new construction in the city, both of which factor into the tax cap equation, were up this year.
Tax cap-compliant or not, the council made it clear at the April 24 meeting they didn't have an appetite for such an increase.
“The council’s consensus was that they would like to see this tightened up a little bit,” Beattie said Friday. At budget meetings since April, councilors have heard from department heads about their specific budget requests. Meanwhile, Beattie said he and Steve Tucker, superintendent of schools, have been going back over their respective budgets to identify areas that could be trimmed.
“That work is being done and the council will be taking into consideration these adjustments prior to taking any votes,” Beattie said. “We feel confident that we’ve come to a solution.”
The city started the budget process in an adverse position, with the city’s share of the county tax bill at $798,000, and the city’s obligation to the statewide education property tax increased by $1.3 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.