LACONIA — Spending to operate the city’s school system and various municipal services was approved by the City Council Monday.
With no discussion, the council voted unanimously to approve the $78.1 million spending package recommended by City Manager Scott Myers earlier this year.
$43 million is allocated for the School Department. The other $28.8 million will pay for municipal services, including the Police, Fire, and Public Works departments, and administrative functions such as the City Clerk’s, Assessing, and Planning offices.
Of the total, $41.52 million will come from property taxes.
The increase for municipal spending is $921,817 — or 4.93 percent, while school spending will go up $732,930, an increase of 2 percent.
This year the tax cap limits the increase to be raised by property taxes to $1,337,546.
Staffing for municipal service departments, such as police and fire, remains virtually the same. However, the budget includes more money for overtime and special duty staffing at the Fire Department in order to accommodate the growing demand for fire and EMS services.
More than three-quarters — 76 percent — of the school budget is earmarked for salaries and benefits, which includes an average 3.5 percent increase in salaries for members of the Laconia Teachers Association, and the Education Assistants of Laconia, the district’s two main bargaining units. Also included is a 22 percent increase in what the district will be paying into the state retirement fund for teachers, an increase which the district is legally required to pay.
The increases in salaries and benefits total $1.3 million, according to information which school Superintendent Steve Tucker presented to the City Council in May.
