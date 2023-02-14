Elm Street parking

The city council is working with the developers of 51 Elm in Lakeport on a parking agreement for the spots in front of and next to the building. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The city council is endorsing a proposed parking agreement for spaces in front of and alongside the 51 Elm development in Lakeport. The agreement is not finalized or approved: the council authorized at its meeting Monday that a plan developed by the city be brought to the negotiating table with developer Scott Everett.

The city’s proposed plan states that the spaces along Elm Street and Railroad Avenue in Lakeport will be leased for five years to 51 Elm for $10,000 in annual rent. They will be for patrons only during specific hours — generally business hours — with a two-hour time limit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.