LACONIA — The city council is endorsing a proposed parking agreement for spaces in front of and alongside the 51 Elm development in Lakeport. The agreement is not finalized or approved: the council authorized at its meeting Monday that a plan developed by the city be brought to the negotiating table with developer Scott Everett.
The city’s proposed plan states that the spaces along Elm Street and Railroad Avenue in Lakeport will be leased for five years to 51 Elm for $10,000 in annual rent. They will be for patrons only during specific hours — generally business hours — with a two-hour time limit.
According to the proposed agreement, the city could approve non-cash payments of the rent, such as an in-kind donation to a city project that benefits the public such as infrastructure improvements. The spaces will be maintained by 51 Elm.
Councilor Henry Lipman, heavily involved in developing the proposed agreement, said it was shaped by incorporating the interests of both Lakeport residents, by preserving their current access during non-business hours, and potential businesses and their patrons.
“We appreciate that we are stewards of municipal property and that if we are going to offer an exclusive license for limited periods of time to a private entity, we have to protect the public’s interest,” said Mayor Andrew Hosmer. “I think this license accomplishes that.”
“What it also allows us to do,” he continued, “is to navigate this area where we are good stewards of municipal property but we also want to continue to encourage development within the city and work closely and collaboratively with developers that want to come in.”
The terms of the agreement will be revisited after a year, but the lease is firmly set at five years. An arrangement that, Hosmer said, gives potential businesses the security of having arranged parking long-term while keeping the city in the driver seat on the mechanics of the arrangement.
“51 Elm Street is a mixed-use development with 20 condominiums on the top two floors with retail stores on the street level. We constructed a parking garage to support the residential units and the businesses are depending on convenient parking within close proximity,” said a written statement from Tim-James Everett, senior adviser to 51 Elm, and Scott's brother.
“We approached the city’s leadership team about creating a public-private partnership where we would lease parking spots to meet the anticipated demand. The parking around the building will benefit the businesses and the public who will be visiting these stores and we anticipate many of the customers will be city residents. It should also help attract tourists to Lakeport and the city of Laconia,” the statement continued. “Laconia residents are very fortunate to have a forward-thinking mayor, city manager and city council who are willing to consider these public-private partnership opportunities.”
Scott Everett presented his parking proposal at the Dec. 27 council meeting. At a Jan. 9 public hearing on the issue, members of the public expressed both praise and wariness about the development.
Councilor Tony Felch unsuccessfully moved to table the agreement.
“I was just handed this. And I think there should be another public hearing because the public doesn’t know what this is,” said Felch, whose ward includes the development. He has been vocally against granting private, exclusive use of these parking spaces and skeptical of Everett.
In an interview, Lipman noted how the balance of interests and geography in Lakeport is different from the Weirs and downtown areas, where the city has made different efforts to ensure that businesses can accommodate their patrons.
“We went for a hybrid approach, recognizing the historical use of that space for commerce” by previous businesses, “while not wholesale dedicating it to private use,” Lipman said. “It’s not like the patrons won’t be citizens of Laconia.”
“It’s worth taking a chance sometimes to try a new model.”
