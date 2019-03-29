LACONIA — The city would receive an additional $320,701 in state aid under a provision in the biennial budget if the proposal survives the legislative process.
Under the provision, $12.5 million would go to municipalities in the second year of the budget based on a revenue sharing formula in state law, according to the New Hampshire Municipal Association.
“This is intended to fund approximately 50 percent of the revenue sharing that has been suspended since 2010, and provide municipal property tax relief that many legislators have indicated is a budget priority,” the association said in its Friday newsletter.
Under the provision, Meredith would get $38,014; Gilford, $42,815; Center Harbor, 12,854; Belmont, $38,534; Moultonborough, $12,300; Sanbornton, $10,978; Tilton, $39,650; Gilmanton, $16,307; Alton, $15,668; New Hampton, $9,079; Plymouth, $71,022; Bristol, $33,381; Ashland, $34,226; Holderness, $8,358; Northfield, $36,253; Franklin, $157,110; Loudon, $18,184, and Wolfeboro, $32,014.
The state House Finance Committee is to vote on the budget Wednesday. The spending plan would then go to the full House on April 11 before being considered by the Senate.
Also, on Thursday, the House is to consider a bill that would authorize municipalities to adopt a local option hotel occupancy fee of up to $2 per night for hotel room rentals.
