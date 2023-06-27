LACONIA — The city now has a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 — and the tax rate impact is now comfortably below the tax cap. When budget presentations began in April, councilors directed the city manager to go back over the budget requests because, in their view, a 10.05% increase in the amount raised by taxes was too high, even though it was compliant with the tax cap.
The city’s tax cap limits the increase in spending by an equation that includes the consumer price index and the amount of new construction in the city. Because both of those factors were high this budget cycle, an increase to the tax base of 10.05% was still compliant as originally presented.
After taking another examination of their respective proposals, City Manager Kirk Beattie and School Superintendent Steve Tucker returned with proposals that shrunk the tax hit to 7.8%, which the council unanimously approved Monday.
The total expenditures for the 2023-24 budget are $89.23 million. After subtracting revenues, the amount to be raised by taxes is $55.28 million. In terms of tax rate, the new budget will raise taxes by $0.97 per $1,000 of property value, while the originally presented budget would have raised the rate by $1.32.
Most of the savings were from the school side, Beattie told city council. The savings were achieved thanks to revenues that came in over projection, particularly from the statewide adequate education fund, which contributed to a $1.1 million reduction to the school’s side of the tax burden.
On the city side, Beattie was able to find several smaller areas to tighten up, such as reducing the police department’s request for four new cruisers to three, removing temporary positions from the parks and recreation budget, and level funding a city-wide drainage maintenance fund.
One request that Beattie cut — for a vehicle for a deputy fire chief to drive — caught the criticism of Councilor Bruce Cheney, who represents Ward 1. A retired law enforcement professional, Cheney said it pained him to admit it, but the fire safety crews work hard to protect the life and property of city residents and funding a vehicle didn’t seem to him as an extravagance.
“Sometimes I think we nickel and dime,” Cheney said. “These folks need vehicles; a car is a pretty cheap thing to keep those people going.”
Other councilors seemed amenable to restoring that funding, but Mayor Andrew Hosmer said the city could likely find the money elsewhere in the budget.
“Maybe we can pump the brakes on amending this right now, but prioritize finding funding for the car,” Hosmer said.
City Councilor Robert Soucy of Ward 2 said this budget cycle occurred in the wake of a county budget that delivered a surprisingly high bill to Laconia.
“We got blindsided by the county, $307,000 above what we were expected, we just got handed it,” Soucy said, noting that less than half of that increase could have easily funded the fire department’s vehicle request. “I just hope the county will be better fiscally managed, or take a look at it and realize what they’re doing to cities and towns. I was very disappointed in their action.”
