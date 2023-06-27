LACONIA — The city now has a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1 — and the tax rate impact is now comfortably below the tax cap. When budget presentations began in April, councilors directed the city manager to go back over the budget requests because, in their view, a 10.05% increase in the amount raised by taxes was too high, even though it was compliant with the tax cap.

The city’s tax cap limits the increase in spending by an equation that includes the consumer price index and the amount of new construction in the city. Because both of those factors were high this budget cycle, an increase to the tax base of 10.05% was still compliant as originally presented.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.