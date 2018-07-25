BRISTOL — Jennifer “Bobbi” Choate of Chestnut Street, Bristol, has appealed the animal cruelty charges against her, seeking a jury trial in Grafton County Superior Court.
A final pretrial conference is scheduled Oct. 31 in North Haverhill.
Choate had pleaded not guilty to five animal cruelty charges in Bristol and 24 counts in Alexandria.
Having grown up in Bristol, Choate later raised German shepherds at a kennel in Massachusetts before legal and financial troubles led her to move back to the family home in Bristol. She did not obtain a kennel license there, saying the dogs were pets. She also kept horses at the Chestnut Street property.
A fire on Nov. 22 killed nine German shepherds, but she managed to save other dogs that were in the basement of the home. A subsequent fire on Dec. 13 in a cottage on the property killed 27 other dogs, and authorities found nine surviving dogs in the gutted remains of the main house. Those dogs were taken to the SPCA, and Bristol police filed the animal cruelty charges against Choate.
The first charge related to the unheated conditions of the house; the second charge alleged that seven of the dogs were in metal cages that were not dry or able to maintain the dog’s body heat; the third was for failing to provide the necessary care to a dog with an ear infection dating at least to Oct. 31; the fourth was for failing to provide care to a dog with a paw infection which resulted in the need for an emergency amputation; and the fifth was related to leaving unattended the 29 dogs that perished in the cottage fire.
Alexandria police subsequently filed separate charges on Jan. 2, after finding 22 dogs in an unheated and drafty barn that Choate was renting on Burns Hill Road, with the temperature reaching 11 degrees below zero. Police reportedly found the dogs roaming amidst frozen water dishes.
Police seized the dogs and turned them over to the New Hampshire SPCA.
They filed 22 counts of animal cruelty, stemming from the lack of proper shelter for the dogs, while police filed two additional charges after a veterinarian examining the dogs found that two had untreated injuries.
