BRISTOL — The animal cruelty case against Jennifer “Bobbi” Choate of Chestnut Street, Bristol, is scheduled for trial in March.
Attorney John Bell, who is prosecuting the case, said jury selection is scheduled the first week of March. He did not have a specific court date for Choate's case.
Choate, who lost three dozen dogs in two fires, has pleaded not guilty to five animal cruelty charges in Bristol and 24 counts of animal cruelty in Alexandria.
Thomas P. Caldwell
