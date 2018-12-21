LACONIA — The “Wow” had hardly left the region’s collective mouth before some of the half-million dollars that the 2018 Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction raised earlier this month was put to use in the community.
The Children’s Auction – which concluded on Dec. 8 and raised a record-setting $580,584 – held an event Friday to distribute $146,000 of that money to 15 local charities that provide basic needs for local children.
“Thank you guys all so much for everything that you do,” Jamie Sousa, auction board chair, told the representatives who assembled at the Belknap Mill for the event.
The group included Katie Pierson, co-chair of the Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region, which was granted $25,000 to outfit 700 children with jackets and snow pants this winter.
“It funds our outerwear program for the communities of Laconia, Gilford, Belmont and Bristol,” Pierson said. The organization will hold four distribution days, during which she said it is “unbelievable” how many people will come to get clothing to keep their children warm and able to play outside. Afterward, the Santa Fund will work with school nurses and community centers to ensure that every child in their communities will be able to stay warm. “We will distribute outerwear all winter as needed,” she said.
Also present were Tom Witham and Jim Gregoire of the Inter-Lakes Got Lunch! program, which provides food for children in Sandwich, Meredith and Center Harbor during summer vacation, when children wouldn’t be able to access free or reduced breakfast and lunch from their school cafeteria.
“This got us going seven years ago, it has sustained us for seven years,” said Witham. Last summer, Inter-Lakes Got Lunch! served 186 children in 86 families. They were provided 11,000 meals and $9,000 in food vouchers.
Gregoire said the whole operation runs thanks to a small army of people, none of whom is paid. “We have dozens of volunteers that make it happen,” he said.
The Inter-Lakes Got Lunch! is still growing, and Witham noted that the number of children they serve is significantly less than the total number of children in the district who qualify for free and reduced lunch. “In Meredith, in our area, it’s hidden, but they’re there,” he said.
The Tilton-Northfield-Sanbornton Christmas Fund will use its $7,000 grant to buy outerwear of all kinds for children in the towns served by the fund. It costs the organization about $190 per child, and last year, said Christine Raffaelly, they served about 165 children.
“Without the help of the Children’s Auction, we wouldn’t do what we do as well as we do it,” Raffaelly said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.