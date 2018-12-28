LACONIA — A chemical seeping out of a closed city landfill has contaminated the well water at three homes on Endicott Street East, City Public Works Director Wes Anderson said Friday.
One of the items on a Capital Improvement Program list accepted by the City Council on Thursday night was a $450,000 expenditure to rectify the problem. The homes could be tied in to the city’s water system, or to a private system, or filtration could be installed.
Anderson said the city has been providing bottled water for the homeowners to use for drinking and cooking. The homes’ tap water is considered safe for bathing and washing dishes and clothes.
The City Council will decide which projects on the list get funded after City Manager Scott Myers makes his recommendations.
The chemical involved, 1,4-Dioxane, is a potential carcinogen associated with landfills. It is used as a solvent in paints, varnishes, adhesives, detergent and cleaning preparations, cosmetics and pesticides.
The state recently reduced the allowable standard for this chemical in water. The well water was in compliance before the standard was tightened.
The landfill was closed in the 1980s, and the city previously put several homes onto the city water system in the area because their well water didn’t meet the old standard.
Anderson said that the city would have to extend its water line about 800 feet in order to tie the three homes to the city water system. The homeowners would not be charged for the project, but they would have to pay periodic water bills like other users.
The three homes involved are 548 Endicott St. E., 549 Endicott St. E. and 561 Endicott St. E.
Developer and businessman Al Mitchell lives on 548 Endicott St. E. City records show his home and land on Lake Winnipesaukee is assessed at $1.7 million.
He said he buys bottled water for drinking and cooking.
“We don’t drink the water,” he said. “We don’t even give it to my dog. We have 29 cases of water on hand.”
He is in favor of the city extending the water system to his house.
“It is pretty important that they do that,” he said. “One thing you have to realize is that these three houses, without potable water, they are not sellable.
“We thought about selling our home, talked about it, but we can’t do it. We have to wait.”
He doesn’t see filtration as a viable solution.
“Filtration loans itself to failure and to the system having to be monitored all the time,” he said. “There would also be liability issues for the city.”
