Paul W. Cote of Check Twice hands out bumper stickers to Donna and Dan Ferrini, of Carver, Massachusetts, at The Looney Bin in Laconia on Monday night. The bar hosted a special night in honor of the company and of longtime motorcyclists. "The best thing an old biker can teach a young biker is how to become an old biker," Cote said. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — Safety is a two-way street, and every vehicle operator has a role to play in keeping motorcyclists safe on the road. That’s the message that the creator of the “Check Twice — Save a Life” stickers and signs wanted to express more than 30 years ago, when the message was first printed.
Since then, nearly 3 million bumper stickers, which also include the words “Motorcycles are Everywhere!!!!!!” have been handed out and applied to cars, trucks and trailers. There are also yard signs, keychains and T-shirts, all asking drivers to remember that a small moment of inattention can have a devastating impact.
The “Check Twice” message has become part of the fabric of Laconia Motorcycle Week. Since 2014, Motorcycle Week has scheduled a special night serving as an opportunity to reiterate the message, to pass out stickers, and to honor the legacy of longtime motorcyclists.
The stickers date back to 1982, when Bob Doiron, then a Massachusetts resident, started printing them. Doiron later moved to Moultonborough. The movement took a significant step forward in 2005, when Doiron authorized Paul W. Cote, of Amesbury, Massachusetts, to register “Check Twice” as a servicemark and to start printing signs and other products. Doiron has since died, and Cote has picked up the cause, continuing to find new ways to improve the safety environment for motorcyclists, even getting the state of Massachusetts to adopt the phrase as its official motorcycle safety message.
“When we first started it with the yard signs, more than 75% of motorcycle fatalities [in Massachusetts] were attributed to driver error,” Cote said, speaking during “Check Twice” night held on Monday at The Looney Bin. Now, he said, motorcyclist error is the leading cause of fatal crashes involving motorcyclists. He considers that evidence the message is getting through to drivers — and that there’s more work to be done, particularly when it comes to motorcyclist education.
“In our community, we say, ‘Stupid hurts, somebody at home loves you,’” Cote said. “The best thing an old biker can teach a young biker is how to become an old biker.”
