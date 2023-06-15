Paul W. Cote

Paul W. Cote of Check Twice hands out bumper stickers to Donna and Dan Ferrini, of Carver, Massachusetts, at The Looney Bin in Laconia on Monday night. The bar hosted a special night in honor of the company and of longtime motorcyclists. "The best thing an old biker can teach a young biker is how to become an old biker," Cote said. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Safety is a two-way street, and every vehicle operator has a role to play in keeping motorcyclists safe on the road. That’s the message that the creator of the “Check Twice — Save a Life” stickers and signs wanted to express more than 30 years ago, when the message was first printed.

Since then, nearly 3 million bumper stickers, which also include the words “Motorcycles are Everywhere!!!!!!” have been handed out and applied to cars, trucks and trailers. There are also yard signs, keychains and T-shirts, all asking drivers to remember that a small moment of inattention can have a devastating impact.

