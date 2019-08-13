LACONIA — The Boys and Girls Club of the Lakes Region has raised $125,000 with a car show and associated events.
Last weekend’s event included a gala dinner and a vintage racing stable charity concours, with money going toward summer scholarships and the club’s endowment.
Nick Grewal, the founder and chief executive officer of Nashoba Networks, conceived the event last year. It was so successful he decided to hold it again.
Grewal has collected a number of vintage cars and motorcycles, some of which are stored at his 140-acre Sanbornton estate.
Major sponsors included Meredith Village Savings Bank, Lovering Auto Group, E Propelled, Bank of America and Sanel NAPA Auto Parts.
