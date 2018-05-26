CONCORD — The Community College System of New Hampshire has recognized Jennifer Chapman, director of Guidance at Moultonborough Academy, for her outstanding support of the Running Start program at Lakes Region Community College in Laconia.
Each year, the Community College System recognizes high school partners for their work in supporting the Running Start Program, a concurrent enrollment program for New Hampshire high school students.
Since 1999, the Running Start Program has enabled students from participating high schools to take college colleges at a reduced rate while completing the requirements for high school graduation. Students receive both high school and college credit for their work. Those opportunities would not be possible without the support of high school teachers, administrators and staff working closely with the community colleges in the state.
Each community college nominates one partner annually for his or her work supporting Running Start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.