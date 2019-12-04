CENTER HARBOR — The Center Harbor Hazard Mitigation Plan Committee will meet on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 1:30 p.m. in the Center Harbor Town Office at 36 Main St., as it updates its 2014 Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The committee, with members of the fire, police, and highway departments, as well as selectmen and conservation commissioners, is developing new recommendations for the protection and wellbeing of town residents.
Center Harbor residents and representatives from neighboring communities are encouraged to attend and contribute to the discussion. The deadline for the submission of a survey about local hazards, planning priorities, and outreach is posted at https://www.centerharbornh.org/home/news/hazard-mitigation-plan-survey and is available in paper format.
The most significant areas of concern for Center Harbor as identified in the 2014 plan included flooding, severe wind, and the transportation of hazardous materials.
For more information, contact Emergency Management Director David Hughes at 603-707-9339 or Regional Planner David Jeffers of the Lakes Region Planning Commission at 603-279-5341.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.