MEREDITH — The cause of a spring house fire that caused the death of one resident is undetermined, according to a report provided by the state Fire Marshal’s Office.
Hayward Price, 80, died April 17 in a fire at 33 Corliss Hill Road.
“It happens more often than people think,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Anthony Booth, the report’s author, on the outcome. “To do it we use the scientific method. You develop hypotheses about what you think happened, and then you try to eliminate those hypotheses.”
According to the report, redacted to exclude some details, the structure fire was so damaging that there wasn’t enough left intact to determine a point of origin or a cause.
“When we have fires that destroy the whole structure, or a good chunk of it, we don’t have data to narrow down where it started or what caused it,” Booth explained. “If you try to do an autopsy on a victim and you only have a toe bone, you can’t tell the cause of death.”
The fire began just before midnight, somewhere in the eastern section of the home. Price was home alone when the fire occurred, but had hosted a hockey game watch party earlier in the evening. Price's cause of death was smoke inhalation.
“The victim had a high rate of carboxyhemoglobin, which means he was inhaling carbon monoxide,” Booth said. “Most people who die in fires die from smoke inhalation. There are different gasses, carbon monoxide is one of the main killers, but there is also hydrogen cyanide and other gasses.”
According to the report, Price’s remains were found in the garage, where he had a television and a couch.
“[He] could have been trying to escape from the house, but never made it out of the garage, although the position of his body suggests otherwise,” the report read. “If he had been leaving the house and entering the garage, he would have likely fallen forward, because there were several steps to go down from the house to the garage. Instead, his head was toward the door leading from the garage into the house, suggesting he had been moving in that direction and not attempting to escape.”
At the time of Price’s death, the fire was contained to the house and was not the garage. Booth speculated that Price may have approached the door to the home and opened it to investigate, and when he did so, may have been overcome by gasses from the fire.
Booth added that hypothesis could not be confirmed or denied due to the extensive damage to the building.
“It’s unfortunate. What we say is, 'If you hear those alarms, get out,’” Booth said. “We have people who go back in the house to rescue things. They inhale carbon monoxide and they’re overcome.”
Carbon monoxide is odorless, invisible and tasteless, but can incapacitate an adult in just a few minutes. At higher concentrations, the gas can kill in just five minutes, according to Iowa State University.
There was more than one hypothesis for the cause of the fire, including smoking materials starting a fire on the porch. The report states the blaze began somewhere on the exterior or interior in the western section of the residence. Booth noted that the electrical system of the home was so damaged, conclusions could not be drawn.
Price was alone when the fire occurred. His wife Sandra was traveling back from a hike on the Appalachian Trail, and lost everything but what she carried: Her home, her husband and her car.
Sandra Price did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.
The report's ruling of cause undetermined shouldn’t get in the way of any insurance claim, according to Booth.
“The only thing that would affect the payout is if someone set their house on fire on purpose,” Booth explained. “Usually it’s when someone doesn’t cooperate with the insurance company, they can deny a claim.”
The family launched a fundraising campaign to help Sandra, nearly reaching its $8,000 goal within 10 days of the fire. As of this writing, the goal has changed to $15,000, and has raised $11,435. To learn more, visit gofundme.com/f/sandra-price-fundraiser.
