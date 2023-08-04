33 Corliss Hill Road

The Address marker at 33 Corliss Hill Road in Meredith, where Hayward Price, 80, died in a house fire on April 17. The state Fire Marshal's Office recently released a fire investigation report, stating the cause as undetermined. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

MEREDITH — The cause of a spring house fire that caused the death of one resident is undetermined, according to a report provided by the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

Hayward Price, 80, died April 17 in a fire at 33 Corliss Hill Road.

