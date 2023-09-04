LACONIA — The beach at Endicott Rock Park was filling up quickly on Monday, as has become a reliable occurrence for the Labor Day holiday weekend. A closer look revealed one difference which sets this year apart: no trash cans at the beach.

As one of the city’s most-utilized amenities, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has directed a significant amount of labor resources toward sanitation at Endicott Rock. Parks and Recreation Director Amy Lovisek said the need for workers to empty the barrels was going to challenge the department this year, due to a shortage of workers.

