On the morning of Labor Day, the beach at Endicott Rock Park at Weirs Beach was starting to fill up. The "carry in, carry out" policy for waste, put in place at the beginning of this year, has been a success, which was a surprising result to some. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
A dumpster is available for beachgoers to use at Endicott Rock Park at Weirs Beach. The Parks and Recreation Department removed the waste barrels from the beach this year, for lack of staff to empty them, and converted to a "carry in, carry out" policy for park users. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — The beach at Endicott Rock Park was filling up quickly on Monday, as has become a reliable occurrence for the Labor Day holiday weekend. A closer look revealed one difference which sets this year apart: no trash cans at the beach.
As one of the city’s most-utilized amenities, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department has directed a significant amount of labor resources toward sanitation at Endicott Rock. Parks and Recreation Director Amy Lovisek said the need for workers to empty the barrels was going to challenge the department this year, due to a shortage of workers.
As a means to explore a possible solution, Lovisek agreed to try a new approach as a kind of experiment: Remove the trash barrels, and in their place post signs telling visitors that it’s their responsibility to remove all the waste they brought with them.
“We did try it as a temporary thing this year, because we didn’t have the staff. Last year, we had people who spent all day” emptying the barrels, she said, speaking before the Government Operations Committee of the City Council at a meeting in late August.
The idea to change the waste policy came from the late Councilor Bob Hamel, and Lovisek, who admitted she didn’t expect it to go well.
“We all laughed and giggled, but it worked,” Lovisek said. “No one’s more surprised than I am. I thought this would fail miserably. The place is clean every morning, people compliment our staff daily, because before it just looked like a trash heap.
"It has worked fantastically.”
‘Beautiful’
Tommy Garcia got to Weirs Beach early on Monday, and scored a spot to set up under a shade tree, right at the edge of the sand.
Garcia is from Lawrence, Massachusetts, and said he’s been coming to enjoy a summer day at Weirs Beach for at least four years.
“It’s beautiful here,” Garcia said. “The view, the boats, the train. It’s beautiful.”
He said the park was “kind of clean” in previous years, but this summer was the cleanest he’s seen the beach.
Grey Draper, a beach caretaker who has worked for the Parks and Rec Department for nearly 10 years, agreed with Garcia’s appraisal of the beach.
“It was kind of a surprise for all of us,” how well the “carry in, carry out” strategy has worked. “It has been a home run.”
Draper said that in recent years, workers would have to patrol the park with wheelbarrows in order to keep up with the volume of waste that beach users created. Even then, they would still have to collect waste left on the ground, or even in the water. “It was pretty rough,” Draper said.
This summer, “We still find trash every morning, but it’s a fraction” of what they had to deal with before, Draper said. “I think everyone’s pleased, we’re going to keep it going, which is great.”
Draper and other parks staff have garbage bags they offer to people entering the park and learning of the new policy. He said they don’t get many negative reactions.
“We are getting a great response. People are willing to work with us to keep Weirs clean and a family-friendly beach,” Draper said.
