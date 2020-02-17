PITTSBURG — Jessica Beaulieu, 46, of Canterbury was injured Sunday when her snowmobile struck a tree.
A New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conservation officer on patrol about 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 16 came across the crash in the area of Spooner Hill on Trail 142.
Authorities say Beaulieu lost control of the snowmobile she was operating while negotiating a series of corners, and the machine traveled a short distance into the soft snow off the right edge of the trail before striking the tree.
Beaulieu, who was wearing proper safety equipment, including a helmet and eye protection, declined medical attention at the scene, choosing to seek help on her own. A fellow rider in her group offered her a ride, since the machine involved had sustained damage to its front suspension area and was driven to the nearest road by another member of the group.
